Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
SD-WAN

T-Mobile may be prepping the sale of Sprint's wireline business

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 8/11/2022
Comment (0)

T-Mobile officials said the company is no longer relying on Sprint's legacy wireline network to carry its wireless traffic. As a result, the company said it took a non-cash impairment charge of $477 million in the second quarter.

During T-Mobile's recent quarterly earnings call, CEO Mike Sievert was asked whether the company was packaging Sprint's wireline operation for a possible sale.

"As it relates to Sprint wireline asset, you may have seen we made some announcements that we are no longer using that asset to support our wireless business," Sievert replied, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript. "We are obviously conducting a review as to the best way to manage that asset. It's a terrific product with a deep, deep legacy in our company and it's important that we make the right decisions there for the long haul, taking into account how the market has changed over time."

T-Mobile officials declined to answer questions from Light Reading about the situation, including basics such as the size and scope of the network and its financial situation.

(Source: Gualtiero Boffi/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Gualtiero Boffi/Alamy Stock Photo)

In an SEC filing in 2019, before T-Mobile closed its purchase of the company, Sprint reported that its wireline business included "domestic and international data communications using various protocols such as multiprotocol label switching technologies (MPLS), IP, managed network services, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), and Session Initiated Protocol (SIP)."

But Sprint was clearly working to keep the business relevant: "We continue to assess the portfolio of services provided by our wireline business and are focusing our efforts on IP-based data services," the company wrote in 2019. "Standalone voice services have been discontinued and we continue to de-emphasize and shutdown TDM-based data services."

Sprint listed $1.4 billion in wireline properties in 2019, including digital fiber optic cable, transport facilities, transmission-related equipment and network buildings. The business generated around $1.3 billion in revenues, and a loss of $69 million, in Sprint's fiscal year 2019.

Analysts contacted by Light Reading declined to speculate on what T-Mobile might get for the sale of Sprint's wireline network. They also declined to name any possible buyers.

Interestingly, there are rumblings that T-Mobile is working to discontinue some legacy Sprint wireline offerings altogether. For example, several articles suggest that T-Mobile is planning to shutter Sprint's MPLS network in the coming years. However, T-Mobile continues to list a number of wireline services on its website, under its T-Mobile Business division, including MPLS VPN and SD-WAN. The company also continues to link to a Sprint website showing its current IP network performance.

However, T-Mobile has certainly indicated a willingness to shutter legacy Sprint operations. For example, the company shut down Sprint's CDMA 4G wireless network in June.

T-Mobile wouldn't be the only company looking to offload unwanted wireline assets. For example, Altice USA is shopping its rural-focused Suddenlink network to prospective buyers. And Lumen Technologies sold a large part of its US network to Apollo Global Management for $7.5 billion last year.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Future of Deep Packet Inspection: Top Challenges Facing Telecom, Networking & Security Solution Vendors
SD WAN: The New Landscape for Networking
Frost & Sullivan Webinar: Managed versus DIY SD WAN
Video: Benefits of SD-WAN
Report: See how a 60% reduction in unplanned downtime is possible
IDC shares three critical requirements of SD-WAN
Solution Brief: Building High-Performance NFV uCPE for Small Offices
Use Case: Whitebox uCPE Enables High-Availability SD-WAN in Retail Edges
Selection Guide: Pre-Validated uCPE & SD-WAN Solutions
Solution Brief: Scalable Security Solutions for SD-WAN Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 23, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
August 25, 2022 Techno-Economic Analysis for Automating your Data Center with Apstra
August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
September 7, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
September 8, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei FIBRA Boost to LATAM Digital Economies By
Early Adopters of 5G SA Save 36% in TCO and Gain Competitive Advantages By Mavenir
A Forum in Philly Explores the Cable Industry’s Future By Chris Bastian, CableLabs
Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE