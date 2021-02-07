Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
SD-WAN

Sixty operators and vendors achieve MEF 3.0 certification

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 7/2/2021
Comment (0)

While most of us would consider putting on jeans and brushing our hair as plenty productive during a pandemic, MEF's members are clearly overachievers as over 60 service providers and vendors are now MEF 3.0 certified.

MEF says certifications are up 75% since May 2020 among service providers – of the 60 certifications, 42 are service providers. Drilling down from the 42 certified operators, 37 have Carrier Ethernet certification, eight are SD-WAN certified and three went the extra mile to achieve certifications in both categories. Stan Hubbard, director of communications and research for MEF, says now 85% of the organization's service provider members are 3.0 certified.

"The interest in certification is a reflection of the role that operators see Carrier Ethernet as playing in their networks," says Kevin Vachon, COO for MEF. Vachon says the desire for CSPs to achieve CE and SD-WAN certification is partly motivated by wanting to show enterprise customers that their network services are up to date, tested and meet industry standards.

"Often certification is proactive, but it's also reactive and tends to be strategic," adds Hubbard. "In some cases, when a company is certified, it also puts pressure on their competitors to become certified. It's also reactive of their customers asking for it."

AT&T, Verizon, Comcast Business and Windstream are among the service providers with MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Certification, and they also rank within the top five of Vertical Systems Group's 2020 US Carrier Managed SD-WAN Leaderboard. In addition, Cisco, VMware, Fortinet and Versa, which Dell'Oro Group lists as the top SD-WAN technology providers, have attained MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Certification.

"There is value in these certifications, as they align with the telecommunications industry to help deliver the highest quality in networking functions," said Will Eborall, AVP for product marketing management for AT&T Business, in a statement. "As companies continue their digital transformation, these standards assist to demonstrate the managed service providers' compliance in critical service functions around performance, assurance and agility. It's definitely accelerated many aspects of our business."

In addition to the MEF 3.0 certifications by CSPs and vendors, 7,500 individuals in 85 countries representing over 400 employer organizations have achieved MEF professional certifications in SD-WAN, SDN/NFV and CE.

"You want to be able to engage with your customers using common terminology and engage internally on your own planning. Bringing people up to speed with MEF certifications is also important," says Hubbard about why professional certifications are important to MEF members.

MEF 3.0 was initially launched in 2017 as a "transformational global services framework for defining, delivering and certifying assured communications services orchestrated across a global ecosystem of automated networks." Since then, MEF 3.0 has expanded to include SD-WAN standards and define Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) services. There isn't an official SASE certification just yet, but last fall, the organization released MEF W117 to define SASE further and work toward a framework to standardize SASE services based on MEF's current standardization work on SD-WAN, security and automation.

A MEF LSO API certification is also currently under development. Former Light Reading Editor Carol Wilson once described MEF's LSO API as an "initiative focused on inter-carrier connections, defining how services can be ordered, quoted, billed, delivered and assured across multiple carrier networks."

MEF says this API certification will provide organizations with the ability to validate that their MEF LSO Sonata and Cantata APIs conform to use case and business requirement specifications. Sparkle, TIME dotCom and UFINET are the three CSPs that took part in the LSO API certification pilot program and are now LSO Sonata-certified for automated ordering of CE Access E-Line services.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Keeping Innovation RuralStar Pro, Connecting the Unconnected By Huawei
Connecting the Unconnected, RuralStar Brings Digital Life to Everyone By Huawei
How Edge Monitoring Will Support Successful 5G Rollout By John English, Director, Marketing & Business Development, Netscout
5G Empowers Smart Healthcare to Fight COVID-19 By Huawei
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE