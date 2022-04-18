S-NET deploys Versa's SASE service for enterprise customers

CHICAGO – S-NET Communications, a national provider of cloud-based business communications and networking solutions, has expanded its partnership with Versa Networks, the recognized secure access service edge (SASE) leader, to offer Versa SASE as part of its portfolio of managed networking services to better meet the secure communications and networking needs of its growing number of multi-location enterprise clients.

Versa SASE and Secure SD-WAN services will enable S-NET's multi-location clients to simplify the deployment and administration of branch security services, optimize and standardize their network operations, as well as improve quality of service, while also reducing IT expenditure.

Adding Versa SASE to its portfolio of Secure SD-WAN, Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and Managed IT services enables S-NET to serve as a comprehensive communications and networking provider to its clients and expand its market share among multi-location enterprises.

Read the full press release here.

