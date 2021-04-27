Sign In Register
SD-WAN

NetFortris delivers affordable SD-WAN for work from home

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/27/2021
Comment (0)

SEATTLE – NetFortris, an award-winning end-to-end provider of managed cloud communication solutions and network services, including hosted voice, SD-WAN and SIP Trunking, announced today the availability of At-Home SD-WAN by NetFortris, enabling businesses to ensure resilient and high-quality Internet connections for remote and hybrid work environments at an affordable rate.

"The home office has become the new branch office for businesses that have enabled staff to work from home permanently or intermittently in a hybrid workplace," said Steven Horgan, Director of Product Management at NetFortris. "But home networks are not set up to meet the security, uptime and quality requirements that enterprise networks demand. At-Home SD-WAN by NetFortris fills the gap without the enterprise price tag."

At-Home SD-WAN by NetFortris is an extension of SD-WAN by NetFortris, which leverages widely available, low-cost broadband to connect headquarters, data centers and branch offices with high-bandwidth networks that are redundant and support critical business traffic. SD-WAN by NetFortris is managed 24/7 by network specialists from the NetFortris Network Operations Center (NOC).

At-Home SD-WAN by NetFortris improves the variable performance of congestion-prone consumer broadband by segmenting business and home traffic, ensuring the privacy of personal traffic and prioritizing business traffic.

"It doesn't matter if other family members are streaming video or playing games online. Your employees will experience secure, high-quality and uninterrupted connectivity with At-Home SD-WAN by NetFortris," said Horgan. "This is critical for business applications that require stable links, such as virtual desktops, video meetings, hosted PBX, UCaaS, virtual contact center, Microsoft Office and other cloud applications."

With this new solution, NetFortris provides a clear advantage to work-from-home environments at a right-sized subscription rate that's affordable for organizations of all sizes – from small office/home office (SOHO) to multilocation enterprises.

At-Home SD-WAN by NetFortris is delivered as an economical bundle, including hardware, software licensing, configuration and management. Customers can choose from two packages:

  • At-Home SD-WAN Standard, at $90 per month per home*, which includes:
    • Support for one business user with three devices
    • Support for unlimited home users and devices
    • Support for up to 200Mbps
    • VMware SD-WAN Edge 510 application accelerator
    • 24/7 management

  • At-Home SD-WAN Pro, at $161 per month per home*, which includes
    • Support for one business user with six devices
    • Support for unlimited home users and devices
    • Support for up to 350Mbps
    • VMware SD-WAN Edge 610 application accelerator
    • 24/7 management

NetFortris' VMware SD-WAN Edge 510 and 610 device profiles are preconfigured for low-touch deployments. Employees simply connect the edge devices to power and primary and secondary home Internet services (e.g., cable, FTTH, DSL, satellite, 4G LTE, etc.), which work in tandem for increased bandwidth and always-on Internet.

At-Home SD-WAN by NetFortris can be deployed standalone or integrated into existing corporate SD-WAN or MPLS networks.

Unlike traditional VPNs, SD-WAN also doesn't take up processing power on employees' computers to create SSL tunnels or require employees to log in, reducing human error as a factor in securing a business' network.

NetFortris

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
