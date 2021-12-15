"
SD-WAN

Megaport Virtual Edge brings branch-to-cloud connectivity to VMware SD-WAN customers

12/15/2021
Comment (0)

BRISBANE, Australia – Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) ("Megaport"), a global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, today announces the availability of VMware SD-WAN on Megaport Virtual Edge (MVE). VMware SD-WAN's will be interoperable with MVE to enable branch-to-cloud connectivity on Megaport's global Software Defined Network (SDN).

Optimizing VMware SD-WAN Connectivity

Many businesses have embraced SD-WAN and internet connections as a means of simplifying their IT connectivity. With VMware SD-WAN available on MVE, customers can host localized virtual SD-WAN controllers on Megaport's global platform and reduce the distance data traverses over internet paths from branch locations to critical services in public or private clouds and even other branch locations.

Once connected, VMware customers can access Megaport's leading ecosystem of more than 700 enabled data centers worldwide and over 360 service providers, including 220+ cloud on-ramps from the world's leading clouds such as Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Salesforce.

VMware SD-WAN on MVE Highlights:

  • Reduced cloud egress costs to cloud on-ramps when compared to internet rates.
  • Globally distributed for localized connections.
  • Point-and-click network provisioning to support interconnection between branch locations, data centers, cloud providers, and IT services.
  • Real-time provisioning of virtual network infrastructure and interconnections.
  • No hardware to ship, install, or manage.
  • Unified end-to-end network provisioning and management to transform legacy networks.
  • More secure, multi-cloud connections to more than 360 service providers, 700+ enabled data centers, and 220+ cloud interconnect points.

Craig Connors, vice president and general manager at VMware, said, "VMware SD-WAN in combination with Megaport Virtual Edge offers customers more choice for simplifying WAN operations, reliable network performance for business-critical applications, and easier adoption of hybrid cloud and multi-cloud, while reducing latency to cloud workloads."

Transforming Networking at the Edge

MVE is a globally distributed compute and network service in one. The compute aspect of the service enables customers to host NFV instances in locations where they need them, on demand, and manage them in a point-and-click manner. On the network side, MVE's built-in transit gateway provides a highly scalable access point for connecting networks, via the public internet, to Megaport's private SDN. Virtualized devices hosted on MVE can utilize the transit gateway to create connections between the Megaport SDN and their own networks, including branch locations, data centers, and private clouds.

MVE is available in 24 metros across North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. This allows customers more flexibility to deploy virtual devices near concentrations of users to localize traffic and optimize data termination for performance.

"As enterprises and service providers rapidly adopt SD-WAN technology to improve edge network connectivity, the ability for Megaport customers to easily, and in minutes, 'spin up' VMware SD-WAN edge routers around the world on our platform is a big enabler for global organizations," said Vincent English, CEO of Megaport. "Having VMware SD-WAN in Megaport's global Software Defined Network allows our customers to optimize their SD-WAN connectivity to improve overall network and application performance at a fraction of the cost of legacy methods."

For more information about Megaport Virtual Edge, please visit https://www.megaport.com/mve.

For more information about VMware SD-WAN, learn more at https://sdwan.vmware.com/.

Megaport

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW)

