Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN now integrated with Alkira Cloud Services Exchange

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Alkira today announced the integration of Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN with the Alkira Cloud Services Exchange (CSX) cloud networking-as-a-service solution, enabling enterprises to establish end-to-end network connectivity with cloud workloads. Edge application traffic traversing the SD-WAN fabric to the cloud can now be symmetrically steered using Alkira intent-based policies to firewalls residing in Alkira CSX.

The Alkira CSX portal provides operational controls across the entire cloud network deployment, giving customers powerful visibility, governance, control, and troubleshooting tools. Aruba Orchestrator complements these features with centralized policy orchestration, monitoring, and reporting for all EdgeConnect SD-WAN instances, including EdgeConnect virtual appliances, deployed within Alkira CSX.

An added benefit of the joint solution is that SD-WAN deployments can now be regionalized by attaching local Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN fabrics through the high-bandwidth, low latency Alkira cloud backbone. Segmentation between cloud workloads and SD-WAN sites handling regional cloud application traffic obviates the need for costly long-haul private circuits when Internet access is not a viable solution.

For further information, see the Alkira/Aruba solution brief.

