Eurobites: Telenor sells satellite unit to Space Norway for $217M

Sponsored By

Eurobites: Telenor sells satellite unit to Space Norway for $217MEurobites: Telenor sells satellite unit to Space Norway for $217M

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Orange France launches satellite broadband service; OneWeb reaches into sub-Saharan Africa with NEC XON; Nokia engineers Swisscom's network migration.

Paul Rainford

November 16, 2023

3 Min Read
Telenor logo on building
(Source: Eric D ricochet69/Alamy Stock Photo

  • Telenor has agreed to sell its Telenor Satellite subsidiary to state-owned Space Norway for 2.36 billion Norwegian kroner (US$217 million). Telenor Satellite covers the European, Middle East and North African (EMEA) market with broadcasting and data communication services, encompassing homes, ships and land terminals; Space Norway develops, in the words of the companies' statement, "strategic space capabilities." During the first three quarters of 2023, Telenor Satellite generated revenues of NOK707 million ($65 million) and EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) of NOK504 million ($46 million). Future joint ventures between the two parties, such as satellite consulting services, are apparently being discussed.

  • Back on terra firma, Telenor has also been winning itself brownie points in the diversity sphere, being named as the European telecom sector leader, diversity-wise, in a new FT-Statista survey. The operator gained particular recognition for its efforts in Pakistan, a country not always noted for its progressive tendencies when it comes to workplace opportunities for women. For its female employees in Pakistan, Telenor provides six months' paid maternity leave, on-site childcare and dedicated transport to prevent them from being harassed on public transport, among other benefits.

  • Orange France has launched a new satellite broadband service through its Nordnet subsidiary, offering speeds of up to 200 Mbit/s downstream and 15 Mbit/s upstream for those customers ineligible for fiber-based services and/or those with ADSL speeds of less than 8 Mbit/s. Customers will pay €49.99 ($54) per month for the service – which is based on the Eutelsat Konnect VHTS satellite – though they will need to cough up €299 ($324) for the satellite kit to get started. The offer forms part of the French government's plan to guarantee "superfast" (greater than 30 Mbit/s download) broadband for all by 2025.

  • In related matters, Eutelsat OneWeb has signed a multi-year distribution agreement with African IT services company NEC XON to bring low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity to sub-Saharan Africa. Among other aspects of the deal, NEC XON will acts as the "training academy" for Eutelsat OneWeb products and services.

  • Swisscom and Nokia have completed work on a new, high-capacity optical transport network. The new network, tortuously dubbed NEWTON (Next Evolution Wavelength Transport Optical Network), can support client services from 1G to 400G, says Nokia. The two companies will now jointly manage the migration of services to the new network.

  • Nokia has also completed interoperability testing with a Mavenir radio using the O-RAN Alliance 7-2x interface at its Open RAN Innovation Center in Dallas, Texas. The testing was carried out in accordance with O-RAN Alliance specifications, demonstrating end-to-end configurations with 5G user devices.

  • Telefónica-owned Telxius is joining Google on the Firmina subsea cable system connecting the East Coast of the US to Las Toninas (Argentina), with additional landings in Praia Grande (Brazil) and Punta del Este (Uruguay). Telxius will subsequently host Firmina in its Santos digital hub in Brazil. Telxius customers will be able to take advantage of three redundant routes between the US and Brazil as well as three extending to Argentina.

  • Meanwhile, in the slaves-to-the-algorithm department, Swedish-owned music streaming giant Spotify is banking on large language models (LLMs) from Google helping it to get a better handle on its users' listening habits when it comes to podcasts and audiobooks. As Reuters reports, Google's assortment of LLMs includes PaLM 2, Codey, Imagen and Chirp.

Read more about:

Europe

About the Author(s)

Paul Rainford

Paul Rainford

Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

Paul is based on the Isle of Wight, a rocky outcrop off the English coast that is home only to a colony of technology journalists and several thousand puffins.

He has worked as a writer and copy editor since the age of William Caxton, covering the design industry, D-list celebs, tourism and much, much more.

During the noughties Paul took time out from his page proofs and marker pens to run a small hotel with his other half in the wilds of Exmoor. There he developed a range of skills including carrying cooked breakfasts, lying to unwanted guests and stopping leaks with old towels.

Now back, slightly befuddled, in the world of online journalism, Paul is thoroughly engaged with the modern world, regularly firing up his VHS video recorder and accidentally sending text messages to strangers using a chipped Nokia feature phone.

See more from Paul Rainford
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

5G
China Unicom, State Grid Shandong, and Huawei Launch China's Largest Commercial 5G RedCap Project in Laiwu
China Unicom, State Grid Shandong, and Huawei Launch China's Largest Commercial 5G RedCap Project in Laiwu

Nov 16, 2023

Telenor logo on building
Satellite
Eurobites: Telenor sells satellite unit to Space Norway for $217M
Eurobites: Telenor sells satellite unit to Space Norway for $217M

Nov 16, 2023

Cisco sign outside their offices
Routing & Switching
Cisco shares plunge in troubling update about telco spend
Cisco shares plunge in troubling update about telco spend

Nov 16, 2023

Close up of the Microsoft logo sign outside headquarters
Cloud
Cloud roundup: Microsoft unveils its first AI chip
Cloud roundup: Microsoft unveils its first AI chip

Nov 15, 2023

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Featured Videos

Wi Fi
Unlocking the Future of Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Investments, and Global Deployment Insights
Unlocking the Future of Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Investments, and Global Deployment Insights

Nov 16, 2023

5G
du brings 5G-A closer to reality at Global MBBF 2023
du brings 5G-A closer to reality at Global MBBF 2023

Nov 10, 2023

Sustainability
Pioneering the Energy-efficient Network: How Qualcomm is reducing mobile operator OPEX and improving sustainability
Pioneering the Energy-efficient Network: How Qualcomm is reducing mobile operator OPEX and improving sustainability

Nov 9, 2023

Editors' Choice
More News
Dec 6 - Dec 7, 2023
Join Open RAN North America to explore trends and challenges in testing, integration, private networks, and more.
LEARN MORE