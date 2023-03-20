Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Regulatory/Politics

Chinese firms are finding ways to beat US tech sanctions

News Analysis

US sanctions on China's access to tech may be biting deep, but Chinese companies are finding ways to get around them. The most challenging – at least to US authorities – must be the ease in which Chinese AI firms can access high-end chip technology via third parties.

The sanctions apply to hardware, and but not to services using that hardware, sparking a lucrative business for Chinese cloud providers running services based on the Nvidia A100 chips that power generative AI.

Shanghai cloud company AI-Galaxy is charging $10 an hour access to its A100 Nvidia chips, the Financial Times report. US cloud players are among the sanctions busters, with one unnamed company revealing that its A100-based cloud service was attracting Chinese startups trying to clone ChatGPT.

Cloud computing is one of the ways in which Chinese companies are dodging US sanctions. (Source: Kiyoshi Takahase Segundo/Alamy Stock Photo)
Cloud computing is one of the ways in which Chinese companies are dodging US sanctions.
(Source: Kiyoshi Takahase Segundo/Alamy Stock Photo)

One Chinese firm taking advantage of the cloud workaround is iFlytek, which has been sanctioned for supplying its surveillance equipment to Xinjiang camps. It can train its data sets by buying time on CPUs or GPUs on huge computer clusters to train its models.

It's not just the cloud that is allowing firms to bypass US export controls. Another sanctioned AI company, facial recognition firm SenseTime, has been using third parties to buy banned US components, according to the Financial Times reports.

Huawei has replaced 13,000 components

Meanwhile, Huawei, the original target of US hi-tech sanctions, has been overcoming the loss of US technology through the sweat of its brow – at least in the telling of CEO and founder Ren Zhengfei.

Ren says that after three tough years, its supply of circuit boards had now stabilized "because domestically produced parts are available." He stated over that period, Huawei had replaced more than 13,000 US components with local substitutes and had redesigned 4,000 circuit boards.

"Huawei is still in a difficult period, but it has not stopped making its way forward," he said in a February speech that was reported in Chinese media over the weekend. Ren noted Huawei was about to deploy its own ERP system, known as MetaERP, that will contain "our own operating system, database, compiler and language." The vendor had also built a large-scale cloud-based simulation lab that had sped up system modeling and verification, he said.

Ren also stated the company had spent $23.8 billion on R&D last year, up 6% from 2021.

Some loopholes are easier than others, however, as illustrated by the Chinese companies turning to their telcos to help gain access to ChatGPT. It requires registration through a non-Chinese phone number, creating a nice little earner for Chinese and Hong Kong telcos in selling offshore phone numbers.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, Contributing Editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
DPI and encrypted traffic visibility for IP networks
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Report
SCTE Cable Next-Gen Broadband Technology Plans & Strategies 2022 SURVEY REPORT 2022
Building the Open RAN Ecosystem
Acacia Ships CIM 8: Industry First 1.2T Pluggable Multi-Haul Module
The Coherent Blueprint to Maximize Network Coverage
Silicon Photonics for Performance-Optimized Multi-Haul
Coherent Technology Evolution
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
March 28, 2023 A 5G Transport Inflection Point: What’s Next?
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
April 11, 2023 5G, from connectivity pipe to Network-as-a-platform: A transformative approach to designing, deploying and operating Modern 5G multi-cloud networks from core-to-edge
April 13, 2023 Ready, set, automate: Delivering 5G services in the hyper-convergence era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei: 5.5G paves way for intelligent, digital societies By Ken Wieland, Light Reading Contributing Editor
Huawei DQ ODN Solution Won the All-Optical Deployment Solution Innovation Award at the Lightwave Innovation Reviews By Huawei
Huawei FTTR Solution Won the FTTx Innovation Award at the Lightwave Innovation Reviews By Huawei
How Huawei’s IntelligentRAN helps CSPs manage the complexity of 5G By Huawei
Guiding Broadband To Address Industry-Wide Challenges By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE