& cplSiteName &
Video

Preparing for 5G Scale

12/10/2019
Andrew Coward, CEO of Lumina Networks, discusses the preparation needed for 5G network deployments, where the number of basestations, cell sites and backhaul connections are expected to multiply by a factor of 10s or even 100s. He highlights the important role that open source software will play in 5G strategies, particularly in the control plane of a 5G network, as open source will help to commoditize multivendor networks and make them easier to manage and control. Andrew also notes that just as Oracle helped proliferate Linux, telcos are looking for the same catalyst to drive openness in their networks: OpenDaylight and ONAP are helping fulfill that change since no one vendor will have it all.
Related Stories
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
France's Bike Fest Demands Tour de Force From Orange
More Slideshows