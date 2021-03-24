Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

T-Mobile extends customer loyalty program to prepaid service

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/24/2021
Comment (0)

BELLEVUE, Wash. – It's a home run for Metro by T-Mobile customers. Today, T-Mobile announced it is bringing T-Mobile Tuesdays — and the almost $1,000 of extra value it delivers every year — to all Metro by T-Mobile customers. Starting now, and every week, millions of Metro by T-Mobile customers can get thanked with free stuff and exclusive offers from some of today's most popular brands, like Pandora, Dunkin', Popeyes, Shell, Redbox, Booking.com and more, just for being a part of the T-Mobile family. And the Un-carrier is the first and only wireless company to recognize and thank customers every week across postpaid AND prepaid brands! To celebrate, ALL customers with T-Mobile Tuesdays can snag a free season-long subscription to MLB.TV (a $129.99 value!) starting Tuesday, March 30.

"We are working to bring more value to our customers every day and bringing T-Mobile Tuesdays to Metro by T-Mobile customers is something to celebrate! What better way to kick things off than by bringing back one of our most popular partners?" said Matt Staneff, Chief Marketing Officer, T-Mobile. "MLB.TV is just one of the epic perks we give our customers to say thank you, and we've delivered over $1 BILLION in free stuff and exclusive offers — that's how much we appreciate our customers and we won't stop!"

T-Mobile Tuesdays flips the script on traditional customer rewards programs and thanks customers, just for being customers. Since T-Mobile Tuesdays began, it's won over 50 awards, and T-Mobile customers have saved more than 500 million offers from more than 250 popular brands. Other wireless providers' programs only offer limited benefits AND only to postpaid customers. One reward per month to be shared by everyone on the account? Ridiculous. The Un-carrier has a radically different philosophy. T-Mobile Tuesdays is EVERY week, for EVERY eligible T-Mobile, legacy Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile customer. No hoops to jump through. No loyalty points to earn.

And with the return of baseball, T-Mobile customers know it's time to get their MLB.TV subscription. With MLB.TV, customers won't just get to continue watching games while they're away from the ballpark, they'll get exclusive looks into world of baseball with features, documentaries and classic games, too. Fans can stream EVERY team's out-of-market games live or on-demand on supported devices, with live game DVR controls to pause and rewind the action in HD. MLB.TV includes all the premium features of the MLB app, including in-market blackout-free audio broadcasts from all 30 teams with an included subscription to MLB Audio, enhanced pitch-by-pitch tracking and more. Every T-Mobile Tuesdays line on the account is eligible for a subscription.

T-Mobile

