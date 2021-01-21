CSG hires first chief diversity and social responsibility officer

DENVER – CSG today announced the appointment of Channing Martin Jones to lead as the company's first chief diversity and social responsibility officer. Ms. Jones is an experienced and dynamic diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) leader who has held prominent positions at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, the US Department of State, and the US Office of Personnel Management.

Jones brings an unwavering commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion matched with collective and individual action that together have transformed the communities and businesses she has touched throughout her career.

Serving as CSG's first c-suite executive in her area of expertise, Ms. Jones is dedicated to bringing a fresh approach to equity and inclusion that emphasizes the importance of being seen, heard, and valued across the company. Her vision intertwines the removal of challenges and barriers, replacing them with a clear and equitable distribution of opportunities, rewards, and consequences. She will strive to create a culture and environment within CSG that leverages both differences and similarities to help make employees and business operations better, while supporting the company's innovative spirit, rapid growth, and evolution.

About Channing Martin Jones

Ms. Jones has spent her career promoting DEI in the workplace, developing and executing innovative programs, providing thought leadership, building relationships across all levels of the organization and engaging publicly with community partners and customers in order to grow and sustain inclusive and equitable workplace cultures.

Prior to CSG, Ms. Jones directed DEI strategy, operations and outcomes as Diversity and Inclusion Manager at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. She also worked as Diversity Lead and Strategic Planner for the US Department of State and the Diversity Recruitment and Assessment Manager for the US Office of Personnel Management.

Ms. Jones holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Pittsburgh and a Master of Science in Public Policy and Management from Heinz College at Carnegie-Mellon University. She will be based in CSG's Chicago office.

Read the full announcement here.

CSG