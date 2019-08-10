& cplSiteName &

Deutsche Telekom Picks Netcracker for Next-Gen OSS

10/8/2019

WALTHAM, Mass. -- Netcracker announced today that it has been chosen by Deutsche Telekom Germany for its groundbreaking network and service automation initiative. Netcracker’s Network Domain Orchestration solution delivered collaboratively through Agile methodology, will enable DT to automate multidomain network discovery and visualization; multi-layer traffic optimization; IP and optical backbone provisioning; and multi-vendor network orchestration. By digitalizing these complex functions, DT will gain end to end network insight; automate complex service provisioning processes; and massively reduce cost and effort.

Netcracker’s ability to work with DT using a collaborative approach based on Agile methodology and DevOps processes proved significant in this selection. To automate such a broad range of processes and to deliver multi-vendor orchestration requires an interaction among teams. By working collaboratively, the customer’s knowledge of its business is combined with the strategic partner’s skills and experience. The result is a solution that suits its users and the business while automating network services in truly novel ways.

Delivered in phases, this program will begin by automating network discovery and visualization to gain end to end network insights. That will pave the way to automate IP and Optical trunk provisioning. In the network, Netcracker’s Network Domain Orchestration solution will integrate dozens of IP devices and SDN controllers from more than 5 different major hardware vendors. This degree of automation is expected to reduce provisioning time and effort by more than half. Future plans for this program include adding intelligent network planning and simulation as well as enhancing service assurance with AI.

“It is an honor to be chosen by Deutsche Telekom from more than a dozen competitors and to have an opportunity to deliver end-to-end network automation that will play a catalyzing role in one of the most ambitious network automation projects in the industry,” said Bob Titus, Chief Technology Officer at Netcracker Technology.

“A combination of innovation, solution quality and ability to work using Agile/DevOps in a collaborative fashion demonstrated Netcracker’s value as a strategic partner as we work together to revolutionize the way network services are delivered through end to end automation,” said Rainer Steege, VP IP Core at Deutsche Telekom.

Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT)
Netcracker Technology Corp.

