Frontier expects to emerge from bankruptcy in 'coming weeks'

NORWALK, Conn. – Frontier Communications Corporation (OTC: FTRCQ) ("Frontier Communications") today announced the California Public Utilities Commission has unanimously voted to approve its emergence from Chapter 11. Having already received all other required state and federal approvals, the Company expects to successfully emerge from Chapter 11 in the coming weeks.

Additional information regarding Frontier's financial restructuring is available at www.frontierrestructuring.com. Court filings and information about the claims process are available at https://cases.primeclerk.com/ftr, by calling the Company's claims agent, Prime Clerk, toll-free at (877)-433-8020 or sending an email to [email protected]

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor, Evercore is serving as financial advisor and FTI Consulting, Inc. is serving as restructuring advisor to the Company.

