Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

BT sale of Openreach stake likelier after Sunak's budget – bank

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 3/4/2021
Comment (0)

Government budget updates rarely bring such a boost for BT. The UK telecom incumbent's share price closed up 7% on Wednesday after Rishi Sunak, the country's finance minister, outlined his plan to save the lockdown-blighted economy. A tax "super-deduction" is promised for infrastructure investors. It could be worth about £500 million ($699 million) to BT, according to Jefferies, a bank.

That is roughly the same as BT's estimate of how much it must spend to replace Huawei, a Chinese equipment vendor banned from 5G by Sunak's government. Even so, it makes the sale of a stake in BT's Openreach networks business more likely, say analysts at Jefferies.

The possibility of selling a minority stake in Openreach was mooted by BT Group CEO Philip Jansen at a Morgan Stanley conference in November. "Would I be open-minded about looking at a minority interest on it, moving that on to someone else? Potentially. But I can't see us doing that until well after we've agreed the regulatory framework, until March, April next year," he reportedly said after grumbling that BT is "undervalued."

Rishi Sunak, the UK's finance minister, comes bearing tax gifts for infrastructure investors.
Rishi Sunak, the UK's finance minister, comes bearing tax gifts for infrastructure investors.

The framework he talked about would essentially determine the returns that BT is allowed to make on a £12 billion ($16.8 billion) investment in full-fiber networks. Since then, the signals have been positive. In December, Melanie Dawes, the CEO of UK telecom regulator Ofcom, promised not to impose any pricing controls on full-fiber networks for at least 11 years.

"We recognize there must be a compelling investment case," Dawes told the annual FTTH Council Europe conference. "At a minimum, an investment in fiber networks should offer three things: clear demand, scalable growth, and a healthy and fair return."

Rishi rich

Sunak's budget announcement comes with "material uncertainties" for BT, says Jefferies. Among them is exactly what plant and machinery assets would qualify for the super tax deduction. Moreover, Sunak is raising the corporate tax rate to 25% in the 2023/24 fiscal year to address national debt, which has soared during months of lockdown. Jefferies, however, believes this increase was already "priced in" to BT's share price in the previous week.

Its rationale appears to be that investors would be more attracted to Openreach following Dawes' pledge and Sunak's short-term generosity. Tax deductions could be "very helpful" in the next two years, it says in its research note, as BT's free cash flow is squeezed by capital expenditures. It estimates BT will have to spend about £4.45 billion ($6.2 billion) in the 2022 fiscal year, and £4.58 billion ($6.4 billion) in 2023. Eleven months into its current fiscal year (2021), BT spent only £3.96 billion ($5.53 billion) in the previous one (2020).

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The sale of Openreach shares is one of BT's few remaining options to improve its financial position. It has already sold parts of its creaky global empire, including assets in France and Latin America last year. On top of that, dividends have been cut while BT hacks into operating expenses. Jansen's goal is to realize gross annual savings of about £1 billion ($1.4 billion) by March 2023 and £2 billion ($2.8 billion) by March 2025. Operating costs ran to £19.6 billion ($27.4 billion) in BT's most recent fiscal year.

Jobs have been scrapped as BT dispenses with middle managers, shuts down old technologies and automates what it can. The difficulty is that it needs additional engineers and technicians to roll out its full-fiber and 5G networks. BT did manage to slash its headcount by around 3,600 jobs in the six months to September 2020, when it had precisely 101,752 full-time employees. But some departments now seem to be on a hiring spree. In December, reports surfaced that BT was looking for another 5,000 engineers to build new infrastructure.

Value destruction

No wonder Jansen is miffed about the share price. "We feel – I feel – that really BT is undervalued for the kind of business that we are and the assets we have," he told the Morgan Stanley conference in November. This week's improvement notwithstanding, BT's share price has fallen from nearly £5 in late 2015 to less than £1.35 in early 2021, valuing the operator at about £13.2 billion ($18.5 billion) on the London Stock Exchange.

The hope has to be that infrastructure attracts a higher valuation multiple than the rest of the business. Encouragingly, there is precedent. When Spain's Telefónica recently sold mobile towers in Europe and Latin America to American Tower Corporation, the €7.7 billion ($9.3 billion) transaction fee valued them at about 30.5 times their annual operating income. Applying the same multiple to Openreach would make it worth about £35 billion ($48.9 billion).

That is probably unrealistic given the different nature of Openreach and its various regulatory and investment challenges. A better point of comparison could be FiberCop, the fixed-line network that Telecom Italia is divesting. The planned €1.8 billion ($2.2 billion) sale of a 37.5% stake in that business to KKR, an investment fund, would value it at roughly 8.6 times basic earnings. On that basis, Openreach would be worth £24.6 billion ($34.4 billion), or £11.4 billion ($15.9 billion) more than the whole of BT. Jansen could hardly grumble.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 9-11, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 23-25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 9, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium - Day 1
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 11, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium - Day 2
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 16, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 17, 2021 Wi-Fi 6 – Separating the magic from the myth
March 17, 2021 vRAN, Open RAN and the Path Towards Mobile Networks Modernization
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Scenario-Based Openness Is Essential for 1+N Networks to Move Towards Autonomous Driving By Huawei
ZTE Is Committed to Empowering Different Industries With Digital Technology By Ling Zhi, Vice President, ZTE
Continuous 5G Evolution for Building an Engine of All-Industry Digitalization – Dr. Tong Wen, Huawei Fellow and CTO of Huawei Wireless By Huawei
Huawei's 'Ultra-Simplified' 5G RAN Solutions Could Help MNOs Address the Needs of Consumers and Businesses By Huawei
ZTE Is Striving to Help Operators in Various Countries to Achieve Digital Technology Development in 5G SA Deployment By Zhang Jianpeng, SVP and Head of Global Marketing, ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
From 5G to 6G: What could it look like? By Nermin Mohamed, Wind River
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE