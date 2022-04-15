IQ Fiber adds CTO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – IQ Fiber, Northeast Florida's only local residential fiber-optic internet provider, announces the addition of Aamer Abbasi, as its chief technology officer (CTO). IQ Fiber, based in Jacksonville, is currently deploying its 10-gigabit capable fiber-optic network in Atlantic Beach and San Marco with additional projects planned across Northeast Florida.

Aamer has more than 25 years of global telecom industry experience and has held leadership roles across network design, construction, and operations. He was most recently vice president of engineering and construction at Hargray Fiber.

Aamer's previous roles include head of operations for the west region at Byers Engineering, an outside plant engineering services firm. He was also as director of project management and director of sales at Ericsson, a global telecommunication equipment and service provider and was VP of network planning and engineering at FiberTower, one of the pioneer firms in cell-site backhaul technology. Over the course of his career, he deployed fiber to tens of thousands of homes across the U.S. for AT&T, Verizon, Google and others.

At IQ Fiber, Abbasi will lead the team for network design, construction, and operation of IQ Fiber's network as the company continues to expand across Northeast Florida. IQ Fiber has more than $20 million in residential fiber projects underway in Atlantic Beach and San Marco.

IQ Fiber's 100% fiber-optic network allows for symmetrical speeds of up to 10 gigabits.

