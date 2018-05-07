Telia Carrier Gives Cable One Some Backbone

STOCKHOLM -- Telia Carrier today announced that Cable ONE, a top 10 cable company, has deployed its IP Transit and backbone services. With a commitment to high network performance and ensuring the best user experience, Cable ONE selected Telia Carrier to support growing customer demand across the 21 states they serve.

Serving approximately 800,000 customers, Cable ONE needed a flexible solution that would serve all its markets. With the IP Transit ports now in service, Cable ONE is laying the foundation for increased access to fiber capacity with the addition of 100G wavelength services on Telia Carrier’s global fiber backbone. The optical wavelengths will provide dedicated, high bandwidth network capacity and low latency. Combined with enhanced geographic diversity, resilient infrastructure and closer proximity to the edge, Cable ONE is well placed to support the increasing needs of its customer base in the markets they serve.

“Connectivity and network performance were the two key evaluation requirements as we embarked on a search to find a transit and backbone provider for our nationwide network,” said Joel Prine, director of network architecture, Cable ONE. “From order to delivery, Telia Carrier outlined a well-defined and concise process. Telia Carrier has been very responsive in meeting our needs—in one instance even delivering circuits within 14 days of ordering. Today, we are making optimal use of our network resources to establish connections that underscore our committment to create more customer value in the markets we serve.”

