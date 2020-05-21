Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsOptical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Symposium
Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Openreach's fiber splurge is a boon for non-Chinese vendors

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 5/21/2020
Comment (0)

Openreach's full-fiber network is about to get a lot less Chinese.

Until now, the infrastructure unit of UK telecom giant BT has relied heavily on Huawei, China's biggest maker of network equipment, to extend full-fiber networks to about 2.6 million homes. But in January, UK authorities under US pressure slapped restrictions on the Chinese company as a "high-risk vendor," limiting it to just 35% of properties covered by any one full-fiber network.

The government restrictions are a boon for other equipment makers. Back in July 2018, when the deal with Huawei was first announced, Openreach also revealed that Nokia would begin providing full-fiber equipment in mid-2019. Conscious of the backlash against Huawei, Openreach was subsequently reported to be on the hunt for a third vendor. It finally settled on Adtran, a US company, announcing that partnership just a few days ago.

As UK policymakers debate even tougher limits on Huawei, Nokia and Adtran could now supplant the Chinese firm as Openreach embarks on a far more ambitious rollout than first envisaged. Threatened by rivals and egged on by fiber enthusiasts in government, BT this month said it would target about 20 million properties by the mid-to-late 2020s, provided regulators play fair. Previously, it was aiming for roughly 15 million by the mid-2020s.

So far, Openreach's deployment has progressed well. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the pace of buildout has now risen to about 32,000 homes per week, from 26,000 at the start of the year. It now thinks it will hit 4.5 million properties by March 2021, about half a million more than it previously expected.

One possible risk is that a shift away from Huawei – tried and trusted, as far as Openreach is concerned – brings disruption. Adtran has only just landed its full-fiber contract, of course. And while Nokia was supposed to supply equipment starting in July 2019, the extent of its full-fiber involvement so far remains unclear. After it issued a statement earlier today, indicating it "will" supply gear based on the GPON and XGS-PON standards, a spokesperson told Light Reading that Nokia has already provided some fiber equipment to Openreach, while declining to say how many properties this covers.

Openreach, though, has acknowledged it currently exceeds the 35% Huawei threshold and is working to reduce this "within the three-year timescale" set by authorities. In a network ultimately deployed to around 20 million homes, Huawei would be allowed to cover 7 million properties under government rules. This probably gives it access to somewhere between 4.4 million and 5.5 million homes not yet covered, depending on its current footprint. But the possibility of more stringent government caps could persuade BT to avoid Huawei as much as possible from now on.

What issues could Adtran and Nokia face in the time of COVID-19? Speaking to Light Reading on that topic in late April, Kristian Pullola, Nokia's chief financial officer, said: "We have gone from a supply chain risk environment now into more of a delivery-related risk environment, because the challenge of COVID-19 is how to complete installations in a world where there are restrictions on site."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

But there is limited cause for wariness about a fiber deployment in the UK. For one thing, the UK has already designated telecom engineers and technicians as "key workers," allowed to do jobs outside the confines of the home. For another, the Openreach full-fiber rollout does not appear to have stalled in recent weeks, judging by the recent updates. Staff absences in the early days of the lockdown were at the 20% level, said Openreach CEO Clive Selley during a recent call about financial results, but that has already improved significantly.

"We are spending slightly less capex on build this quarter, but it's not going to be a huge hit," he told analysts. Under a revised plan, he explained, Openreach still aims to reach another 2 million properties this fiscal year by accelerating the pace of rollout from the second quarter onwards, as the UK emerges from lockdown.

All this entails considerable expense for BT. It has estimated full-fiber buildout costs at between £300 ($367) and £400 ($489) per home passed, but mainstream media reports cite an overall figure of £12 billion ($14.7 billion) for the latest project. Dividends have been scrapped, and capital expenditure could rise to £4.6 billion ($5.6 billion) in the next two or three years, from £3.9 billion ($4.8 billion) last year, according to a research note from Jefferies. That's good news for the makers of fiber-optic equipment, especially if they are not Chinese.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Solution Brief: Open Multi-vendor uCPE Solution Powers Smart City Initiative
White Box Selection Guide: Join the SD-WAN Transformation at the Enterprise Edge
Service Provider Blueprint: Implementing Practical, Cost-Effective uCPE
Performance Results: Enabling Virtualized uCPE, MEC Services
Building the 5G experience
Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
Nokia Experience in 5G IMPACT Brochure
Nokia WING and 5G
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated software-defined access networks can be a game changer
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 3, 2020 Fast Forward to IP-Delivered Video
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
5G FWA, Game Changer for Fixed Broadband By Huawei
5G Power BoostLi Helps TIM Brazil Reduce Battery Theft Risks and Get Ready for 5G By Huawei
Altice Portugal RAN Reduces Electricity Bill Costs by 9% by Using Huawei 5G Power BoostLi By Huawei
Modernizing the Edge for Service Growth By Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE