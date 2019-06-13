Colorado Ski Town Picks Allo for Fiber Build

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. -- After the RFI (Request for Information) process, the Town of Breckenridge has selected ALLO Communications to be the service provider for the new “fiber9600” fiber infrastructure project.

At the Oct. 9, 2018 budget retreat, Breckenridge Town Council appropriated funds to begin the design and construction of fiber optic infrastructure through the Town of Breckenridge. The overall goal of the Fiber9600 project is to enable the community to own its future by creating a reliable, high-speed fiber infrastructure that can serve all of the Town’s connectivity and internet needs into the foreseeable future.

Breckenridge will join other communities such as Centennial, Longmont, Fort Morgan, and Montrose in developing a municipal owned network. Breckenridge will be one of the first mountain resort communities to construct a fiber optic network. An all-fiber network will bring connectivity to the Town of Breckenridge that spans further than just internet service. This network will improve public communications, safety notification, phone service, and point of sale systems, and allow the Town of Breckenridge to implement smart city applications to optimize parking, traffic, and trash.

Allo

