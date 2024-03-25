Cisco said it hired Martin Lund as the new EVP of its Common Hardware Group (CHG). Lund was previously the CEO of Metaswitch, which was acquired by Microsoft for a rumored $1.35 billion in 2020.

Lund will head up the development and delivery of the silicon, hardware systems and optics that are part of Cisco's switching, routing, cable access and IoT businesses. He will report to Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins.

"Martin's experience defining strategy, leading global teams and driving growth combined with his extensive background in networking and AI make him the right leader to drive this critical part of our business forward," Robbins wrote on Cisco's website.

According to Lund's LinkedIn profile, he was previously VP of Microsoft's Azure for Operators business, which is designed to sell the company's cloud computing products and services to telecom operators worldwide. He left Microsoft last year.

Before becoming CEO of Metaswitch, Lund worked at Cadence Design Systems, Broadcom and Case Technology.

Prior to Lund's appointment at Cisco, Eyal Dagan headed up the company's CHG. He will now be the company's EVP of Strategic Projects.

Mixed outlook at Cisco

The changes come at an important time for Cisco. The company is working to expand the scope of its software subscription business, having recently generated 50% of its revenue from such sources, up from 44% a year ago.

However, Cisco's new outlook for the coming year clocked in at $52 billion in overall revenues, down from its prior guidance of around $54.4 billion.

Cisco also recently confirmed it will cut around 5% of its workforce, or about 4,000 positions. John Chapman, the well-regarded cable industry vet and DOCSIS pioneer, recently confirmed that he will be leaving Cisco amid that effort.

Cisco isn't alone in shedding jobs. A wide range of telecom vendors have been suffering amid a dramatic slowdown in demand among telecom network operators. The latest: Ericsson said this week it would reduce headcount in Sweden by 1,200 roles amid "challenging" conditions.