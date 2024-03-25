Martin Lund, the CEO of Metaswitch when Microsoft acquired the company, assumed leadership of Microsoft's Azure for Operators business. Now, he's the new EVP of Cisco's Common Hardware Group.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies

March 25, 2024

2 Min Read
Cisco Martin Lund
Lund(Source: Cisco)

Cisco said it hired Martin Lund as the new EVP of its Common Hardware Group (CHG). Lund was previously the CEO of Metaswitch, which was acquired by Microsoft for a rumored $1.35 billion in 2020.

Lund will head up the development and delivery of the silicon, hardware systems and optics that are part of Cisco's switching, routing, cable access and IoT businesses. He will report to Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins.

"Martin's experience defining strategy, leading global teams and driving growth combined with his extensive background in networking and AI make him the right leader to drive this critical part of our business forward," Robbins wrote on Cisco's website.

According to Lund's LinkedIn profile, he was previously VP of Microsoft's Azure for Operators business, which is designed to sell the company's cloud computing products and services to telecom operators worldwide. He left Microsoft last year.

Before becoming CEO of Metaswitch, Lund worked at Cadence Design Systems, Broadcom and Case Technology.

Prior to Lund's appointment at Cisco, Eyal Dagan headed up the company's CHG. He will now be the company's EVP of Strategic Projects.

Mixed outlook at Cisco

The changes come at an important time for Cisco. The company is working to expand the scope of its software subscription business, having recently generated 50% of its revenue from such sources, up from 44% a year ago. 

However, Cisco's new outlook for the coming year clocked in at $52 billion in overall revenues, down from its prior guidance of around $54.4 billion.

Cisco also recently confirmed it will cut around 5% of its workforce, or about 4,000 positions. John Chapman, the well-regarded cable industry vet and DOCSIS pioneer, recently confirmed that he will be leaving Cisco amid that effort.

Cisco isn't alone in shedding jobs. A wide range of telecom vendors have been suffering amid a dramatic slowdown in demand among telecom network operators. The latest: Ericsson said this week it would reduce headcount in Sweden by 1,200 roles amid "challenging" conditions.

Read more about:

Headcount

About the Author(s)

Mike Dano

Mike Dano

Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading

Mike Dano is Light Reading's Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies. Mike can be reached at [email protected], @mikeddano or on LinkedIn.

Based in Denver, Mike has covered the wireless industry as a journalist for almost two decades, first at RCR Wireless News and then at FierceWireless and recalls once writing a story about the transition from black and white to color screens on cell phones.

See more from Mike Dano
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

omcast Xfinity Mobile smartphone laying on a table
Cable Technology
Comcast cuts price on some mobile plans
Comcast cuts price on some mobile plans

Mar 25, 2024

Ericsson's headquarters in Sweden
Operations
Ericsson and Nokia staff are paying the price of a telecom slump
Ericsson and Nokia staff are paying the price of a telecom slump

Mar 25, 2024

Xumo Stream Box and voice remote
Video Streaming
Mediacom launches Xumo Stream Box to broadband subs
Mediacom launches Xumo Stream Box to broadband subs

Mar 25, 2024

Court gavel set atop a pile of money
Cable Technology
Comcast finetunes its case against MaxLinear
Comcast finetunes its case against MaxLinear

Mar 25, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
5.5G Intelligent Core Network, Facilitating Network Monetization
5.5G Intelligent Core Network, Facilitating Network Monetization
Sponsored Content
Keys for Achieving Long-Term Broadband Success
Keys for Achieving Long-Term Broadband Success
Vantiva CTO Charles Cheevers at Cable Next Gen CNG 2024 in Denver
Cable Technology
Cable networks will play catch-up with DOCSIS 4.0 modems and gateways
Cable networks will play catch-up with DOCSIS 4.0 modems and gateways