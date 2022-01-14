Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Dish probably won't get AWS-3 cash, spectrum from FCC – analysts

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 1/14/2022
Comment (0)

Dish Network's lawyers had a rough day on Friday, according to the financial analysts at New Street Research.

"In this case, it appeared that the judges favored the FCC arguments," they wrote in a note to investors issued shortly after Dish's lawyers appeared in front of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

At issue are $515 million in fines and 197 AWS-3 spectrum licenses worth around $3.3 billion. Dish argues that it should not have to pay the fine, and that it should be able to get those spectrum licenses. The FCC disagrees. And the debate between the two has been bouncing across various courtrooms for the past eight years.

In 2022, however, the issue may be settled once and for all. And, according to the New Street Research analysts, it looks like Dish may be the loser.

"Oral arguments are not always good predictors of outcomes, as not all the judges ask questions and sometimes judges ask questions for the sake of testing their own views, rather than to reveal their views. Still, the oral argument is the best data we have for how the judges are thinking," they wrote of the legal debate between FCC lawyers and Dish lawyers Friday in the appeals court.

"We think the judges could rule either way, but based on the arguments we think the judges are leaning toward, and have an easier path for, ruling for the FCC," the analysts concluded. They said the DC judges may reach a decision in the matter in the next few months, and that further appeals are unlikely to be successful.

From AWS-2 to 12GHz

The long-running legal battle between the FCC and Dish centers on two bidding entities called Northstar Wireless and SNR Wireless that bought $13.3 billion worth of AWS-3 spectrum in the FCC's auction that ended in 2015. SNR and Northstar initially qualified as "designated entities," or DEs, which made them eligible for a 25% discount intended for small businesses.

After the auction ended, the FCC ruled that the two DEs should not receive that discount because they were financially too close to Dish. As a result of the FCC's decision, Dish paid a $515 million fine and relinquished AWS-3 spectrum licenses worth around $3.3 billion. But the company has been working to claw back that money and spectrum across years of legal appeals.

Dish's broader 5G ambitions won't be impeded if it ultimately loses its legal battle against the FCC. The company's current 5G network buildout plans stretch across a wide range of other spectrum bands and licenses that are not hanging under a legal cloud.

The Dish Wireless headquarters building in Littleton, Colo. (Source: Dish)

The Dish Wireless headquarters building in Littleton, Colo.
(Source: Dish)

However, a victory by the FCC against Dish over AWS-3 spectrum may ultimately benefit AT&T and Verizon. That's because the two companies have essentially been borrowing access to some of the 197 AWS-3 licenses at issue in the legal battle between Dish and the FCC. The companies gained temporary access to those licenses due to the FCC's efforts to provide additional network capacity to wireless network operators at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. If the FCC emerges victorious on the AWS-3 topic, it would likely re-auction those licenses – paving the way for AT&T, Verizon and others to win them.

It is also worth noting that Dish has been pursuing a number of other spectrum opportunities beyond the disputed AWS-3 licenses. Prime among those opportunities is the 12GHz band, where Dish holds a substantial amount of spectrum for its satellite TV operations. The company has been urging the FCC to write new rules that would allow 5G operations in the 12GHz band alongside satellite operations.

In a filing this week with the FCC, Dish wrote that the 12GHz band should be "unshackled from the outdated restrictions" so that it can be used for 5G. Doing so, the company said, would help "advance and cement the 5G revolution and United States 5G leadership."

Separately, Dish is expected to be a big winner in the FCC's recent auction of spectrum between 3.45GHz and 3.55GHz. The results of that auction are expected to be released in days.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 19, 2022 Accelerate Enterprise Insights: AI Use Cases for 5G Networks
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Cross-Region Campus Network in Ferrotec: A Benchmark for 5G NPN-as-a-Service By Huawei
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
Huawei Rated as Sole Leader: GlobalData Releases 5G Core Competitive Landscape Assessment By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE