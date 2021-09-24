5G World: Mavenir EVP dishes on open RAN's technology advantage

Open RAN is a truly different network architecture and over the next five years, those RAN sites will be able to perform functions that traditional RAN won't be able to do, according to Mavenir's EVP and CMO, Stefano Cantarelli.

He also talks about the deployment at Dish Network and the challenges of building completely new networks. Cantarelli said Dish's approach is a fresh one, especially its decision to use AWS and the public cloud as a core part of its strategy. He expects that even brownfield networks will be able to discover technology lessons from Dish as that operator starts turning on 5G services.