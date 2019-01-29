Samsung's Top US Executive Is Leaving

Samsung's top executive in the United States, Tim Baxter, announced on social media he is retiring from the company and will be replaced by Young Hoon Eom.

Baxter is stepping away from a $30 billion consumer and enterprise business that stretches across the United States and Canada and ranges from phones to washing machines.

"After 12 amazing years with Samsung Electronics America, I have decided to retire from the company on June 1st. As I reflect on my time at Samsung, I am proud of the countless innovative products and solutions that we’ve delivered to our loyal consumers and customers," Baxter wrote on LinkedIn. "It is the people and the partnerships that have made my journey here so rewarding and for that I am truly grateful. Over the next four months I’ll be transitioning leadership to my friend and colleague YH Eom, who has been co-leading the organization with me for the past two years. I look forward to following Samsung’s continued leadership and success in the years to come."

Baxter made a similar statement on Twitter.

“We can confirm that Tim Baxter will be retiring from Samsung Electronics America on June 1st," a Samsung representative confirmed to Light Reading. "Tim is an exceptional business leader who has helped define Samsung as an innovator in the consumer electronics industry. We wish him all the best and thank him for his many contributions to Samsung."

The representative confirmed that Young Hoon Eom, also referred to as YH Eom, will take on the CEO role. "Samsung has a strong management team in place through the region and we will continue to grow our business while providing our customers in North America with the products and experiences they have come to expect of the Samsung brand," the representative added.

Baxter's departure appears to be cordial, as many of the responses to Baxter's public announcement by his colleagues at Samsung and at other companies were mostly positive.

The change in leadership at Samsung is noteworthy considering the company is the nation's second-biggest supplier of smartphones (behind Apple) and one of the top three suppliers of wireless networking equipment (behind Nokia and Ericsson).

At least, that's Samsung's position in the wireless industry. The company of course commands a massive presence throughout the US electronics industry, offering products ranging from TVs to laptops.

Baxter joined Samsung in 2006 as EVP of sales and marketing for the consumer electronics division of Samsung Electronics America, and held various senior leadership roles since then, including President and COO. He was appointed as CEO of Samsung Electronics North America in July 2017.

Prior to joining Samsung, Baxter spent ten years at Sony Corporation of America. He also spent 13 years at AT&T and Lucent Technologies.

As for Young Hoon Eom, he was previously the Deputy Head of Samsung Electronics North America, a position he attained in 2017. Prior to that, Young Hoon Eom was the President and CEO of Samsung Electronics Europe for three years.

Baxter's announcement comes on the same day that Samsung's heated rival, Apple, announced its iPhone sales dropped by 15%.