ZTE Boasts 5G Test Success With Tier 1 Operators

SHENZHEN, China -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that it takes the lead in completing Phase 1 of SA 5G Core Test of China Telecom, actively promoting the development and maturity of the 5G network industry chain.

China Telecom launched the SA 5G Core test in September, 2018, ZTE takes the lead in the test in various fields by virtue of years of professional technology accumulation. ZTE is the first to make the 5GC First Call based on three-layer decoupling and SA architecture, the first to complete 4G and 5G bidirectional interoperability, and the first to complete the comprehensive function test of AMF/NSSF/NRF/SMF/AUSF/UDM/PCF/UPF.

Liu Jianhua, general manager of ZTE CCN products, said: “ZTE will continue to actively collaborate with China Telecom by participating in 5G technology researches, specification development and tests, so as to help China Telecom achieve the large-scale commercialization of 5G network, and build the new-generation, high-speed, large-capacity, intelligent communication network infrastructure.”

This test is based on the latest 3GPP protocol framework, including: service based architecture (SBA), mobility management, session management, PCC and QoS policy control, Xn interface switchover, N2 interface switchover, security management, network slicing, 4G and 5G bidirectional interoperability, VoNR support and other service functions, as well as manual and automatic scaling, reliability processing and other virtualization functions.

In a separate announcement:

SHENZHEN, China -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that ZTE and the Guangdong branch of China Mobile have completed the first 2.6GHz NR test in Guangzhou 5G field trial. It is the first time that 2.6GHz NR equipment is adopted in such a field trial and passed the test successfully and smoothly.

ZTE is the first vendor conducting the 2.6GHz NR test. This test adopts ZTE’s full series of end-to-end solutions, including 5G high-performance base stations, core networks, and the latest devices.

The test results show that at 100MHz bandwidth, the single user downlink peak rate is stable at 1.8Gbps, and the extreme distance is up to 3 kilometers.

The 2.6GHz NR test jointly conducted by ZTE and China Mobile is fully based on the 3GPP R15 compliant field trial. In accordance with China Mobile’s test specifications, the test has verified the fundamental performance items of the SA networking, including SA access performance and SA single user rate.

Due to the complexity of the test environment, ZTE and China Mobile need to consider the complex frequency solution and the guarantee of the existing network when they complete the 2.6G test, lest that they cause any impact to the users.

China Mobile plays an important role in promoting 5G standardization, industrialization and commercialization. ZTE and China Mobile have long-term and comprehensive cooperation in the 5G field.

In 2016, ZTE joined the China Mobile 5G Joint Innovation Center, and both sides jointly developed Pre5G Massive MIMO, which has been commercialized now.

In 2017, ZTE and China Mobile initiated the Guangdong 5G field trial. The progress of the field trial has always been at the forefront of the industry. It not only features large scale and diverse scenarios, but also made multiple industry-leading achievements in China and in the world at large.

In early December 2018, ZTE, China Mobile and Qualcomm completed the world's first 2.6GHz NR IoDT in compliance with 3GPP R15.

-- In a separate announcement:

SHENZHEN, China -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that Guangdong branch of China Unicom and ZTE have made the world’s first 5G call by means of ZTE’s 5G prototype smartphone in Shenzhen 5G field trial. The test also completed the verification of diverse services, such as Wechat group voice call, online video and web browsing.

This achievement has made Shenzhen field of China Unicom become the world's first commercial test field to make the first call in the NSA mode and it is in compliance with the 3GPP Rel-15. Known as “the City of Innovation”, Shenzhen is one of the first 5G pilot cities of China Unicom. Shenzhen is fully verifying the 5G network equipment’s networking capabilities, special services, roaming and interconnection, and the inheritance of existing services in phases, thereby laying a solid foundation for the 5G whole network commercial construction.

The test adopts ZTE’s 5G end-to-end solution, including radio access network, core network, transport network and intelligent device, realizing the connection with ZTE’s 5G prototype smartphone in the field environment.

Meanwhile, the test has verified several 5G key technologies such as Massive MIMO, 5G NR, NSA dual connectivity, FlexE transport technology and 5G Common Core.

As one of the world’s leading telecommunications equipment providers, ZTE has been leading in 5G technology, 5G equipment and 5G product. The first call of ZTE's 5G prototype smartphone in the NSA mode conducted in China Unicom Shenzhen field was successful. ZTE’s 5G solution has passed the end-to-end test in the three months after the release of the 3GPP Rel-15. It showcases ZTE’s strong competency in 5G R&D and commercialization, demonstrating ZTE’s role as a reliable partner to global 5G operators and a key player in the 5G industry.

