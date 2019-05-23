Video

Verizon's Dennis Ong: Vehicle Autonomy to Arrive in Phases

5/23/2019
Personal autonomous vehicles is a long-term focus of the 5G network, but the nearer-term reality will more likely involve autonomous shuttles in smart cities, aided by AI-empowered cameras, Verizon's Dr. Kevin Ong predicts.
