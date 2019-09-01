Video

Verizon's 5G CES Keynote: T-Shirts, But No Beef

1/9/2019
50%
50%
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg's keynote centered on the 'eight currencies' that comprise true 5G, including more capacity and lower latencies, and examples of various, interesting use cases, but offered little in the way of new insight into Verizon's plans for network rollouts and support for 5G-powered devices.
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT