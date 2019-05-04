Sunrise & Huawei Jointly Announce 5G FWA 'Pioneer' Users in Switzerland

ZURICH -- Sunrise announced to provide Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service to 5G pioneer users in Switzerland. This is a new milestone for Sunrise in 5G， firstly to provide 5G FWA service for its individual and business customers in Switzerland. Sunrise also plans to launch 5G smartphone and 5G HD IPTV services in 2019.

With Sunrise 5G FWA service，families and SMEs (Small and Middle Enterprises) are able to enjoy high speed internet services and enter the digital age without the hindrance of fiber connection. This is an important step for Sunrise to realize its “5G for people” strategy in response to the rapidly growing data traffic and the digital divide between urban and rural areas.

With Huawei 5G E2E network products and terminals, Sunrise achieved quick launch and easy deployment across Switzerland. During the 2019 Mobile World Congress, Sunrise and Huawei have jointly won the GSMA award of "Best Mobile Operator Service for Consumers" in recognition of the commercial and social value of Sunrise 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Service.

Sunrise CEO Olaf Swantee said that "With Huawei innovative 5G solution and global hands-on 5G deployment experience, we are strongly confident to provide best user experience to our customers that underpins our position as No.1 5G provider in Switzerland."

Yang Chaobin, president of Huawei 5G Product Line, said:“ 5G global commercial deployment will start in 2019. Huawei has developed the most powerful, simple, and intelligent 5G network technologies. We are willing to support Sunrise and other strategic partners worldwide to provide 5G services to people with faster speeds, lower latency, and more secure connections.”

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd