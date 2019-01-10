Podcast: Where 5G May Be in 5 Years

As SCTE kicks off in New Orleans, cable operators throughout the event are discussing why 5G matters to them and their businesses. Specifically, they intend to find out what to do to their networks -- and when -- to better accommodate higher-throughput, lower-latency mobile networks.

To help match expectations, it's a great time to review what 5G looks like for consumers and what analysts really expect from 5G in the next five years. In this interview, Ovum Chief Analyst Ed Barton talks with Light Reading's Editor-in-Chief Ray Le Maistre about some findings from his report, "5G: Key Opportunities and Challenges in Consumer and Entertainment." The study looks at what 5G promises, and what it will deliver, during the next five years.

This interview was also done on video, previously published on Light Reading:

— Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading