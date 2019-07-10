Podcast: Pizza & the Potential of 5G & Edge Computing

In the lead-up to Light Reading's 5G Transport & the Edge event in New York on October 10, Not-Phil Harvey (a.k.a. Kelsey Ziser) and Mike Dano discuss their favorite types of pizza plus the importance of the transport network and traffic routing to support telco efforts around edge computing.

In this podcast, Light Reading's Mike Dano explains how Verizon and other service providers speaking at the event are well positioned to talk about edge computing, transport and traffic routing. In addition, he examines potential competitive use cases for edge computing and 5G such as autonomous cars and security.

During his recent trip to CTIA, Dano says one discussion focused on how edge computing could potentially reduce the damage of a cybersecurity attack -- less data would be lost because it's distributed, reducing the possibility of enterprises experiencing a major attack.

Dano will also moderate a panel at the 5G Transport & the Edge event on monetizable edge applications. By storing data locally, Dano considers if service providers' enterprise customers could potentially save money on the transport of data, but pay more for edge computing resources.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading