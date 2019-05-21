MetTel's Silber: 5G Transforms Business Models

MetTel's Max Silber, the carrier's vice president of mobility, says 5G transforms business for both MetTel and its enterprise customers. 5G will help MetTel meet its enterprise customers' agility demands. "We're in a click-to-buy generation -- everyone wants instant gratification," Silber says. And 5G will give enterprises the opportunity to become more agile as well. MetTel's first step in engaging with its customers is cutting through 5G misconceptions.