Arris Hangs Hat on CBRS

NEW YORK -- Arris Investor Day -- Arris is focusing on 3.5GHz and eventually WiFi as an alternative to 5G, through its Ruckus Networks unit.
Arris Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRS) is placing a big bet on the "lightly regulated" 3.5GHz band as a mechanism to deliver localized 4G LTE connections through small cells. Ruckus Network 's CTO, Steve Martin, expects to see the first commercial products out later this year, with CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) growing into a billion-dollar market over four to five years.
Eventually, Arris, through Ruckus, is aiming to offer 60GHz WiFi (WiGig) and 3.5GHz LTE combined -- either in one chassis -- or through a modular system to deliver localized connectivity in a small cell.
The sticking point is that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has not yet decided how the parts of the 3.5GHz band not occupied by the US Navy will actually be sold off. Martin is expecting a final decision in a month or two.
A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.