Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Mobile World Congress

China's 5G story lost in presentation

News Analysis

If you came to Mobile World Congress hoping to learn about China's giant 5G rollouts you'd be disappointed.

Since the last full-strength congress, China has come to dominate global 5G – at least in numerical terms. Several Chinese executives have presented in Barcelona so far this week without transmitting meaningful information.

That is true for perhaps the most interesting part of China 5G, the Telecom-Unicom shared rollout. The two operators claim to have built 1 million basestations, or around 40% of the worldwide total. With help from the GSMA and a clutch of vendors, they've just issued a “co-construction and sharing guide.”

Chinese companies have been tight-lipped about the details of their 5G rollouts during MWC. (Source: Wang Quanchao/Xinhua/Alamy Live News)
Chinese companies have been tight-lipped about the details of their 5G rollouts during MWC.
(Source: Wang Quanchao/Xinhua/Alamy Live News)

As the document states, co-construction is probably the only viable way for many countries to build out 5G, offering cost savings, faster rollout times and a lower carbon footprint. Unfortunately, the 'guide' is a rather unhelpful format. While it explains the differences between, say, active and passive sharing, and the complexities of building a shared 4G-5G NSA network, it is unable to give any advice on how to evaluate these options.

It avoids discussion of the financial drivers of network sharing and skates over the biggest factor of all, which is that the two companies have the same beneficial owner. Would they have done this if they hadn't been directed to do so by their common shareholder?

Black hole numbers

That's a question they obviously never want to answer, but the target audience – the half of the world yet to deploy 5G – would benefit greatly from understanding just how and why this rollout came to be.

Speaking at the formal launch of the guide Monday, China Telecom's vice president Li Jun claimed that the two operators had saved 270 billion Chinese yuan (US$38.9 billion) in capex and CNY30 billion ($4.3 billion) a year in opex. Impressive numbers but as ever there is a black hole in knowing how they came about.

This also applies to one of the biggest beneficiaries of the shared approach to 5G, China Broadnet. The newest and smallest Chinese operator has been partnered up with the biggest, China Mobile, in a sharing venture where China Mobile will supply backhaul and 4G access as well as co-construction.

But like his peers, China Broadnet chairman Song Qizhu has the habit of imparting only information fragments. He said the two companies have jointly deployed 480,000 basestations on Broadnet's 700MHz spectrum.

That seems a commendable number in a project supposedly aimed at bringing 5G to rural China. But how much of rural China is so far covered, and how far to go? Those numbers stay in the black hole.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, Contributing Editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
VMware Helps Create Tomorrow’s Sustainable Communications Networks
CSPs’ DIY data center network automation: key motivations, challenges and true costs of in-house-built automation
2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey Report
Dell Private Wireless with Airspan and Expeto Solution Brief
The Core Appeal of Dell Telecom Infrastructure Blocks (blog)
Introducing WaveLogic 6: Another industry first from Ciena
Greener Networks Made Possible by Coherent Innovations
Video: Rightsized Services for your Broadband Network
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco
May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 7, 2023 Unlocking real-world performance in Home Wi-Fi
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Talk with ZTE's Shen Jianda about all-scenario UniSite By ZTE
China Mobile and Huawei Win 'GSMA Foundry Excellence Award' for the 5G-Advanced Foundry Project By Huawei
Huawei Launches One 5G Solutions to Drive All Bands to 5G By Huawei
MWC Barcelona 2023: Huawei Says Industry Cooperation Needed for Accelerating 5G Prosperity By Huawei
5G 3 years = 4G 5 years, Operators Have Achieved Success after the 1st Round of 5G Deployment By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE