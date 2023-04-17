MediaTek chases Qualcomm into auto market

HSINCHU, Taiwan — MediaTek today introduced Dimensity Auto, its next generation automotive platform designed to provide automakers with a wide variety of cutting-edge technologies needed for the future of intelligent, always-connected vehicles. As part of this platform, MediaTek Dimensity Auto offers a comprehensive portfolio that includes Dimensity Auto Cockpit, Dimensity Auto Connect, Dimensity Auto Drive and Dimensity Auto Components.

Building off of MediaTek’s world-leading premier mobile chipset brand, Dimensity Auto represents the company’s industry-leading expertise in performance, power efficiency and SoC integration. The automotive platform benefits from MediaTek’s extensive cross-platform, industry-leading technologies to provide automotive solutions featuring high-performance computing, impressive AI, extensive feature integration, innate energy efficiency, all while meeting automotive-grade reliability standards.

The era of intelligent, always-connected vehicles has arrived, and the demand for in-vehicle electronics continues to grow exponentially. MediaTek will become an increasingly important participant through its extensive technology leadership, and human-centric approach to product development. MediaTek is committed to investing in innovative automotive technologies, which will provide the global market with a portfolio of reliable high-performance computing, and innately intelligent solutions that focus on energy efficiency. MediaTek will continue to work closely with global partners and customers to expand its current automotive product portfolio with a commitment to openness to jointly promote the acceleration of intelligent systems, ecosystem and new user experiences that will revolutionize intelligent, always-connected vehicles.

Read the full press release here.

