Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Jio winning great game of monopoly with India economy

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 7/27/2020
Comment (0)

Over $20 billion of investment has rolled into Jio Platforms in the past three months, from some of the biggest names in technology, fueling fears Jio's monopoly of India's telecoms industry is unstoppable

This includes global companies like Qualcomm, Intel, Google and Facebook, and private equity investors like Silver Lake, KKR, TPG and General Atlantic.

Jio Platforms is the parent company of Reliance Jio, and is the telecoms and digital arm of the Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

With this influx of cash the company has cleared debts and accumulated funds for future developments.

If you build it
The funding has propelled Jio into a different league altogether.

Collaboration with global technology leaders, and massive financial resources, means the service provider has gained a crucial lead in new technologies.

Do not pass go: How worried should India be about Jio's ever increasing market share? (Source: Julian Hochgesang on Unsplash)
Do not pass go: How worried should India be about Jio's ever increasing market share?
(Source: Julian Hochgesang on Unsplash)

This, combined with Jio's track record of predatory pricing, use of money power, and influence in the current administration, is likely to give its peers sleepless nights.

Further adding to the anxiety of its rivals, Airtel and Vodafone Idea, Jio hopes to dominate several areas and is not simply focused on connectivity.

It almost seems the company wants to be a part of every step of the consumer journey, from devices to apps to connectivity to developing new use cases.

Jio has announced its intention of becoming a global 5G vendor.

It's collaborating with Google on an Android-based operating system and developing affordable devices. Jio is also likely to work with Facebook on a "super app" with several functionalities.

Predatory pricing has been a feature since launch in September 2016, helping the operator gain 389 million subscribers in just four years.

Jio disrupted the industry by launching free 4G services for the first six months, followed by ultra-low-cost services and later greatly subsidized JioPhone.

There was no action against Jio for offering below-cost tariffs, and it pushed the industry towards consolidation. A spate of mergers and acquisitions led to the number of service providers coming down from ten to 12 operators in each circle (service area).

One of the companies that went out of business was Reliance Communications. That company belonged to Anil Ambani, brother of Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries.

He mentioned in his 2018 annual general meeting that the Indian telecom industry has been "creatively destroyed" to an oligopoly, and is moving towards a duopoly or even a monopoly.

It is now just three private telcos – Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea and one government-owned telco, BSNL or MTNL, depending on the location.

Out of these, Vodafone Idea is in a precarious position and might be forced to wind up operations.

State-owned telcos have witnessed a massive drop in market share in the past few years, and can hardly compete with Jio.

So, in a way, Airtel is the only serious competitor Jio has today.

Helping hands
Jio's recent deals with Internet giants Facebook and Google have raised several questions.

Facebook tried to offer free Internet connectivity in India as part of its Free Basics program in 2016.

However, this was banned as the net neutrality debate rocked the country. Facebook has also been struggling for the last two years to get approval for the payment services of WhatsApp, its messaging app.

Partnership with Jio might make it easier for Facebook to resolve these issues. The coming together of these two major players could potentially create a behemoth, ruling everything from community to payment to connectivity.

Integrating WhatsApp Pay for various customer transactions seems to be the next logical step.

The media has highlighted privacy and antitrust issues. Despite this, the Facebook-Jio deal was recently cleared by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) without any trouble.

Out with the old: The Indian telco market now has only a handful of surviving players. (Source: Ravi Sharma on Unsplash)
Out with the old: The Indian telco market now has only a handful of surviving players.
(Source: Ravi Sharma on Unsplash)

Meanwhile Google is also being investigated by the CCI over licensing practices surrounding its operating system.

This includes imposing conditions on mobile manufacturers, such as the pre-installation of the Google search app in Android phones.

Being on the board of the country's biggest firm may help Google iron out these issues.

The monopolistic ecosystem
Several factors are collectively helping India turn into a Jio monopoly.

The recent ban covering 59 Chinese apps, including Tiktok, UC Web and Shareit, can only help Jio-Facebook combined dominate India's digital ecosystem. The apps were banned because of tension on the India-China border earlier in 2020.

While Jio might have competitors in different segments, like Airtel in connectivity, or smartphone makers in devices, it doesn't really have a direct counterpart – and that could adversely impact the country's entire digital ecosystem.

More than this, Jio has successfully navigated the Indian regulatory maze.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The company launched operations in 2016 with front-page advertisements featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ad said, "Jio is dedicated to realizing our prime minister's Digital India vision for 1.2 billion Indians." Though Jio later apologized for using Modi's image without approval, the message was clear.

Another critical decision that helped Jio was the change in interconnection usage charges (IUC) rules.

The government brought them down by almost 60%, which resulted in massive savings for Jio at the incumbent telcos' cost.

However, last year the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said it would review its decision to do away with IUC. This finally led to Jio hiking its tariff a bit.

The Indian administration is increasingly moving towards self-reliance and protectionism.

In December 2019, the Personal Data Protection Bill was launched, which mandates firms keep a copy of data collected within India in country. New e-commerce rules also give government unprecedented access to data.

While the use of digital tools and apps is rising, and the government is moving towards having more control over citizens' data, it is in the interest of Internet giants to align with the biggest enterprise in the country.

It also helps Jio in adding to its strength with no clear competitor.

There's little doubt Jio's entry helped make mobile broadband accessible to the vast majority in India. The number of consumers, and the data consumption per user, has gone up significantly since launch.

Even so, a monopoly will hardly be in India's best interest.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing
July 29, 2020, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
July 30, 2020 Disaggregation and the Intelligent Edge - Turning Vision into Reality
July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Guo Ping: Unlock the Full Potential of 5G to Drive Commercial Success By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE