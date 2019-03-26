Plume Launches Direct Sales in UK

LONDON -- Plume, the smart home platform serving millions of members around the world, continues its rapid growth by announcing Plume’s direct-to-consumer debut in the United Kingdom, a new and advanced IoT security service, and its latest piece of hardware, the PowerPod™.

Plume’s UK consumer launch comes less than a year after the introduction in United States of the Plume membership, a subscription-based service that includes stand out features such as Adaptive WiFi, HomePass and advanced parental controls with person profiles. Plume’s platform saw explosive growth throughout 2018, which included large scale deployments through leading innovators like Comcast, Bell Canada, Liberty Global, and Samsung, the open sourcing of Plume’s device software middle layer called OpenSync, and its expansion into several new markets through partnerships with Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in Switzerland, Malta, the Cayman Islands, the Netherlands, and now direct to consumers in the UK. Advanced IoT Protection

The UK consumer debut coincides with another major moment for the company— the launch of a one-of-a-kind security offering for its US and UK members called Advanced IoT Protection, an AI-powered security service designed to protect home IoT devices. Plume uses AI to identify all devices connected to a home network, detect anomalies in device behaviour, and immediately quarantine devices that have been compromised in order to prevent a breach from spreading to other devices connected to the home network.

As the Plume cloud constantly learns patterns of normal device behaviour across a large population of similar devices, it will spot abnormalities in real time and immediately act to protect users. Plume’s Advanced IoT Protection feature will be available and accessible through the Plume iOS and Android app on 15 April 2019 in the UK and US.

UK Memberships and Availability

Plume is compatible with all ISPs in the UK and is available at Plume.com/UK. Plume membership in the UK is £99 per year. In addition to benefits such as subscription to all current and upcoming features, automatic updates, 24/7 support, free delivery, 60-day return policy, and rolling unlimited warranty, members will have access to SuperPod and PowerPod starter packs at special pricing starting at £99. The UK starter packs will begin shipping on 15 April 2019.

