& cplSiteName &

Nokia Buys SpaceTime Insight for IoT & Machine Learning Analytics

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
5/7/2018
50%
50%

Nokia has acquired SpaceTime Insight to expand its Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio and IoT analytics capabilities, and accelerate the development of new IoT applications for key vertical markets.

Based in San Mateo, California, with offices in the U.S., Canada, U.K., India and Japan, SpaceTime Insight provides machine learning-powered analytics and IoT applications for some of the world's largest transportation, energy and utilities organizations, including Entergy, FedEx, NextEra Energy, Singapore Power and Union Pacific Railroad.

Its machine learning models and other advanced analytics, designed specifically for asset-intensive industries, predict asset health with a high degree of accuracy and optimize related operations. As a result, SpaceTime Insight's applications help customers reduce cost and risk, increase operational efficiencies, reduce service outages and more.

The acquisition supports Nokia's software strategy by bringing SpaceTime Insight's sales expertise and proven track record in IoT application development, machine learning and data science to the Nokia Software IoT product unit. It will strengthen Nokia's IoT software portfolio and IoT analytics capabilities, and accelerate the development of Nokia's IoT offerings to deliver high-value IoT applications and services to new and existing customers.

The addition of SpaceTime Insight will also broaden the company's ability to deliver new, advanced applications for key vertical markets, including energy, logistics, transportation and utilities.

Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Dell Goes to the Dogs
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Eurobites: Nokia in Talks to Sell Digital Health Biz Back to Its Founder
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 5/2/2018
Headcount: Ciena Makes Cuts in Global Support Group
Phil Harvey, US News Editor, 5/1/2018
Interconnections & the Escape From New York
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 5/7/2018
Virtualization Is Kicking Juniper in the Berries
Iain Morris, News Editor, 5/2/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives