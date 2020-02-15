Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

How wireless operators are preparing their networks for climate change

News Analysis Sue Marek, Special Contributor 2/15/2022
Comment (0)

With the rise in climate-related disasters – from floods to wildfires – US wireless companies have to rethink how they build and expand their networks so that they are less susceptible to damage.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), the US experienced 20 separate billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in 2021, making it the second-highest year for disasters after 2020, when there were 22 different billion-dollar weather and climate-related events.

Understandably, this rise in weather disasters is a concern for wireless operators. Not only do they have an imperative to keep their networks running during disasters because they serve as a lifeline to those impacted, but they also have invested billions in building these networks and want to protect their investments.

(Source: Peter Cripps / Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Peter Cripps / Alamy Stock Photo)

One way wireless companies are trying to get on top of climate change is by using predictive modeling tools to tell them where climate change might most impact their networks. For example, AT&T worked with the US Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory to develop a Climate Change Analysis Tool (CCAT) that projects flooding and winds in the Southeastern US over the next 30 years.

According to Shannon Carroll, associate VP of Corporate Social Responsibility, Citizenship and Sustainability at AT&T, the CCAT data is used in network planning. For example, in areas where there might be flooding, AT&T can use that data to schedule how often and when the company should conduct maintenance checks on certain facilities. Or, it can use the data to determine where equipment should be placed in a central office or other types of facilities.

The CCAT data is also used in the construction of AT&T's 5G network to help network engineers decide where to put cell sites, lay fiber or deploy small cells. Carroll said that the company can use the CCAT to cross-reference its fiber locations with the sea-level rise in the year 2060. "This will help us make smarter financial decision-making by mapping risky areas for new build plans – offering anywhere from 10-year to 100-year return periods of climate change risk," Carroll said.

But the CCAT data also helps AT&T with more immediate decisions. Carroll said that the company's disaster recovery team uses the data to anticipate where to place things like generators so they are close to areas where climate-related events are likely to occur.

And it is also being used at the corporate level so that AT&T can determine where to put corporate offices, parking structures or other facilities.

But AT&T isn't alone. Verizon uses different types of data to help it determine where to put its 5G network assets. The company told the Wall Street Journal in August that it was using artificial intelligence (AI) modeling to determine where to place its 5G wireless transmitters for the best performance. While much of Verizon's AI modeling is primarily intended for coverage, there are AI solutions available to help operators reduce maintenance visits and limit their energy usage.

A Verizon tower is surrounded by damage from Hurricane Michael. (Source: Verizon)
A Verizon tower is surrounded by damage from Hurricane Michael. (Source: Verizon)

Plus, wireless operators often use data from past disasters to help them evaluate what worked and what didn't work, and adjust their network planning for the future. For example, Verizon added stilts to its cell sites after flooding during Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and now has cell sites on stilts in many waterfront areas.

FCC's involvement

The FCC is also concerned about how wireless networks respond to weather-related disasters. It recently began soliciting comments on ways to improve the Wireless Network Resiliency Cooperative Framework that was drafted in 2016 and signed by several US mobile operators, including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, UScellular, Southern Linc and GCI.

Essentially, the voluntary framework said that operators would work together and share information during and after disasters. It also said they would help with public awareness of impending events, increase consumer preparedness and provide roaming and mutual aid to customers.

But now, the FCC wants to see if the resiliency framework can be improved and strengthened and, in particular, whether the public would benefit from it being more than just a voluntary arrangement.

Included in this is whether the government should mandate the use of backup power generators at all cell sites. Both AT&T and Verizon have pushed back against this type of mandate, and so have organizations like the Wireless Infrastructure Association, which said in its comments that "imposing backup power generator mandates at every cell site would be ill advised and impractical." Instead, the WIA advocates for using network monitoring tools, network traffic management and supplemental antennas such as Cells on Wheels to restore networks quickly.

— Sue Marek, special to Light Reading. Follow her @suemarek.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Building the 5G experience
Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2022 Enabling customer-driven ‘360° Assurance’ for the 5G Era: Key Use Cases
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
February 21, 2022 Shaping the Future of Open RAN
February 22, 2022 Exploring real-world 5G use cases at the 5G Open Innovation Lab
February 23, 2022 How Service Providers Can Leverage Lithium-Ion Batteries to back up 5G Telecom and EDGE Equipment
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
February 28, 2022 50G PON Builds a Sustainable Development of Broadband Network
March 1, 2022 How Superb Networks Boost Value for CSPs
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
MTN Group and Huawei ADN Nominated by GSMA for the GLOMO Award 'Best Network Software Breakthrough' By Huawei
Half World Is Not Enough – Vanishing Boundaries Between IT and Telco Worlds By Zsolt Szabó, Senior Specialist, Nokia
A Unified and Distributed Global Content Delivery Network Is More Than a Vision By Theodore Tzevelekis, Vice President and Head, Mass Scale Infrastructure Group (MIG) Business Development, Cisco
Reimagine Your Network With a Converged SDN Transport Architecture By Gurudatt Shenoy, Vice President, Product Management, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco Systems
Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022 By Aspire Technology
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE