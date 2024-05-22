Service outages for AT&T customers in VA, NC

During today's outage, AT&T customers appeared to be most impacted by mobile service, with 57% of reports related to mobile phones. In addition, 32% of reports related to having 'no signal' and 11% are regarding mobile Internet.

Kelsey Ziser, Senior Editor

May 22, 2024

2 Min Read
AT&T Global Network Operations Center.
AT&T Global Network Operations Center.(Source: AT&T)

It's hardly a "happy hump day" for AT&T with reports of service outages beginning around 4 a.m. this morning. AT&T said the service issue has been resolved.

"We worked as quickly as possible to restore service to some customers in the coastal areas of Virginia and North Carolina whose service may have been affected this morning by an equipment failure. We apologize for the inconvenience," a spokesperson with AT&T told Light Reading in an email.

Most customer reports came in from the Virginia area, including Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Norfolk, Williamsburg, Newport News and Hampton. Houston, Texas, is also among the most reported locations, according to Ookla's Downdetector site. In an email to Light Reading, AT&T explained there were service issues in some areas of Virginia and North Carolina, but the service disruptions aren't nationwide.

At 7:17 a.m., customer reports of outages peaked at 1,293, which is an increase of nearly 12,000% over the normal baseline of 11 reports at that time of day, according to Ookla's Downdetector site.

(Source: Ookla's Downdetector site) Downdetector report for AT&T outage on May 22, 2024.

(Source: Ookla's Downdetector site) Downdetector report for AT&T outage on May 22, 2024. This chart shows a view of problem reports submitted in the past 24 hours compared to the typical volume of reports by time of day.

"Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day," noted Downdetector.

Customers appeared to be most impacted by mobile service, with 57% of reports related to mobile phones. In addition, 32% of reports related to having "no signal" and 11% are regarding mobile Internet.

Related:AT&T's outage twists up its MWC story

Follows February outage

Following a service outage in markets including Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Atlanta in February, AT&T offered customers a $5 credit to apologize for the incident, reported Light Reading. The offer could cost AT&T up to $140 million.

Nearly 75,000 customers were impacted during the February outage. AT&T explained that outage was "caused by the application and execution of an incorrect process used as we were expanding our network, not a cyber attack. We are continuing our assessment of today's outage to ensure we keep delivering the service that our customers deserve."

As of this writing, Light Reading had not received a statement from AT&T regarding the cause of the most recent outage.

About the Author(s)

Kelsey Ziser

Kelsey Ziser

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Kelsey is a senior editor at Light Reading, co-host of the Light Reading podcast, and host of the "What's the story?" podcast.

Her interest in the telecom world started with a PR position at Connect2 Communications, which led to a communications role at the FREEDM Systems Center, a smart grid research lab at N.C. State University. There, she orchestrated their webinar program across college campuses and covered research projects such as the center's smart solid-state transformer.

Kelsey enjoys reading four (or 12) books at once, watching movies about space travel, crafting and (hoarding) houseplants.

Kelsey is based in Raleigh, N.C.

See more from Kelsey Ziser
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Piggy Bank with Cobwebs
Broadband
ACP funding lapse imminent despite various paths forward
ACP funding lapse imminent despite various paths forward

May 22, 2024

Leading Lights 2024 logo color with white background
Cloud
There's more time: Enter the 20th Annual Leading Lights Awards by June 28
There's more time: Enter the 20th Annual Leading Lights Awards by June 28

May 22, 2024

BT signage
Regulatory & Politics
Eurobites: Ofcom fines BT £2.8M for contract failings at EE and Plusnet
Eurobites: Ofcom fines BT £2.8M for contract failings at EE and Plusnet

May 22, 2024

The word AI made out of circuits overlaid with a photo of an outstretched hand, appearing as though the person is holding the graphic
AI & Machine Learning
AI as force for telco jobs creation is hard to imagine
AI as force for telco jobs creation is hard to imagine

May 22, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

5G
Thelander's adventures in 5G, both personal and professional
Thelander's adventures in 5G, both personal and professional
A factory floor with rows of industrial machines, conveyor belts and an American flag on the back wall.
5G
Touring Ericsson's 5G manufacturing plant in the US
Touring Ericsson's 5G manufacturing plant in the US
Sponsored Content
Get the scale, resilience and local expertise from the team/network that go above, below and beyond.
Get the scale, resilience and local expertise from the team/network that go above, below and beyond.