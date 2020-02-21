Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Huawei

Commercial deployment for Huawei's 4G5G flash dynamic spectrum sharing

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/21/2020
Comment (0)

SHANGHAI, China – Huawei announced its 4G/5G flash dynamic spectrum sharing technology has now been deployed in commercial networks in countries across the globe, including China and countries in Western Europe, Northeast Europe, and Southeast Asia. With the launch of more 5G commercial terminals, large-scale commercial use will be achieved globally in 2020.

Huawei's 4G/5G flash dynamic spectrum sharing is a breakthrough technology that enables 4G and 5G to be deployed on the same frequency bands through dynamically allocating spectrum resources between 4G and 5G based on real-time user requirements. The unique algorithm enables coordinated scheduling and frequency division multiplexing (FDM) on 4G and 5G networks at an interval of 1ms. This maximize the spectrum utilization and provides optimal performance for end users.

4G/5G flash dynamic spectrum sharing is one of the latest research achievements of CloudAIR, which is Huawei's unique cloud-based air interface solution. The latest research achievements also include dynamic spectrum sharing technologies on TDD large-bandwidth spectrums. These technologies have been further verified on China Mobile’s commercial networks. Since its launch in November 2016, CloudAIR has been widely deployed in over 340,000 base stations on more than 170 mobile operator networks worldwide.

It is expected that in 2020, with the maturity of the end-to-end industry chain, Huawei's 4G/5G flash dynamic spectrum sharing technology will help mobile operators accelerate 5G deployment. In the future, Huawei will continue to innovate and launch the unique HDSS solution to support 4G/5G DSS in more flexible scenarios, helping mobile operators smoothly evolve to 5G in all scenarios and full frequency bands and achieve business success.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Building the modern 5G network requires the use of modern digital solutions
Digital Operation Transformation: Increasing Sunrise’s B2B Agility
5G Network Slicing Business Opportunities for Multimedia
5G Network Slicing Enabling Smart Grid: Commercial Feasibility Analysis
Optical Networking 2.0: Trends & Innovations
Simplifying Continuous Deployment with A/B Test: A Phased Approach to VNF Upgrades
5G Transport Networks: Heavy Reading Operator Survey & Analysis
Huawei Rotating Chairman Eric Xu: Bringing MBB to a New Level with 5G
Huawei’s CloudAIR 2.0 Defines New Benchmark for Multi-Band & Multi-RAT Networks
Huawei's GLocal Ecosystem - Helping Carriers Unlock the Golden Era of IoT
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Building the Modern 5G Network Requires the Use of Modern Digital Solutions By Huawei
Maximizing Value From 5G Through Effective Network Planning and Optimization By Huawei
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
5G & AI: Reimagining the Air Travel Experience for China Eastern Airlines By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE