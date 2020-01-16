Telstra & Equinix Collaborate for Worldwide, Secure Multicloud Connectivity

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. -- Equinix, Inc., the global interconnection and data center company, today announced that Telstra, Australia's leading telecommunications and information services company, is enhancing its integration with Platform Equinix to provide its enterprise customers flexible, secure, on-demand multicloud network connectivity to more than 170 service providers in 38 markets globally.

In today's digital economy, customers want on-demand, secure connectivity to the cloud providers of their choice. To meet these needs Telstra's Programmable Network (TPN) is leveraging Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric (ECX Fabric) to enable customers to create private multicloud network connections to cloud providers in just minutes, instead of weeks or months that more traditional cloud connectivity approaches often require.

By building deeper integration with ECX Fabric, Telstra is also enabling its customers to privately access the full range of cloud service providers available via ECX Fabric including IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, UCaaS, DDoS mitigation, data storage as-a-service providers and more. A single integration with ECX Fabric enables Telstra to offer its customers faster connectivity to a broad range of cloud services than integrating directly with individual cloud providers.

Telstra is also utilizing ECX Fabric to expand the geographical reach of TPN into new markets -- especially in North America and Europe -- increasing the total number of accessible markets from eight to 38. By leveraging the global infrastructure of ECX Fabric, Telstra has been able to expand TPN cloud connectivity at a rapid pace into new countries and metros around the world.

Equinix Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX)