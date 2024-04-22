Singtel and Vonage have agreed to integrate the Ericsson subsidiary's APIs with the Singaporean operator's orchestration platform Paragon, with the goal of helping telcos and enterprises accelerate innovation and scale their services.

Paragon enables enterprises to connect with the 5G network and securely deploy their edge computing applications and services rapidly on the telco's infrastructure, which Singtel says reduces time-to-market and shortens the innovation curve.

The partnership will allow the Vonage API platform to publish Paragon APIs to capitalize on the key capabilities of their networks and edge, such as network slicing, multicloud management and advanced network services.

"Through this strategic partnership, enterprises and developers can tap into APIs and collaborate with Paragon-enabled telcos to jointly develop and seamlessly deploy applications into more countries, without needing to repeatedly adapt or change their applications for different markets," said Bill Chang, CEO of Singtel's Digital InfraCo, in a news release.

He added that this streamlined approach enables telcos and enterprises to focus on growth and innovation and offers vast opportunities for their independent software vendors (ISVs) and partners to expand service delivery into more countries, with greater ease, speed and scale.

Powering innovation and network monetization

According to Singtel, Paragon-enabled telcos from Singapore, Thailand, Spain, Taiwan and Indonesia will be able to integrate Vonage and Paragon APIs into a globally unified telco and edge API library.

This allows global ISVs, enterprises and developers to use these APIs to deliver digital services at greater speed and scale over hybrid networks, hybrid edge and public cloud infrastructures across multiple markets.

"We continue to collaborate with frontrunner service providers globally to drive an open ecosystem for exponential innovation and network monetization," Niklas Heuveldop, Vonage CEO and head of business area global communications platform at Ericsson, said in a news release.

"By combining Vonage's API platform, Ericsson's 5G network capabilities and Singtel's Paragon platform, we are paving the way for developers to pioneer new solutions for enterprises to reimagine their business, improve customer experiences and create new communications and engagement capabilities," he added.