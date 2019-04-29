PIT US Picks 6WIND Virtual Routers for Internet Exchange Points

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- 6WIND, a high-performance networking software company, today announced that PIT US and PIT Chile, which are Internet Exchange Points (IXPs), selected 6WIND's virtual routers (vRouters) to connect their network of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) between data centers in Santiago, Chile and Miami, Florida.

PIT US selected 6WIND's Turbo Router software appliances for performance, scalability and functionality that is independent from expensive custom hardware platforms. Key to the selection criteria were:

Border Router Features: BGP, firewalling, SNMP and sFlow to manage traffic with visibility across data center and point of presence (PoP) networks.

BGP Performance: BGP route table population supports two million routes with the fast route lookup and convergence speed required to build large peering networks.

Software Scalability: Ability to increase capacity for existing vRouters as an alternative to deploying new routers when business growth requires additional performance.

PIT US deployed 6WIND's vRouters in virtual machine (VM) configurations running on VMware ESXi hypervisors inside commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) Dell PowerEdge and HPE ProLiant servers with Intel Xeon processors and 10G network interface cards (NICs). PIT Chile uses the 6WIND vRouters in a highly redundant configuration to serve 10 million users across 80+ ISPs.

