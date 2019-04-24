Microsoft Revenue Up 14%, With Cloud Lift

REDMOND, Wash. -- Microsoft today announced the following results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year:

Revenue was $30.6 billion and increased 14%

Operating income was $10.3 billion and increased 25%

Net income was $8.8 billion and increased 19%

Diluted earnings per share was $1.14 and increased 20%

"Leading organizations of every size in every industry trust the Microsoft cloud. We are accelerating our innovation across the cloud and edge so our customers can build the digital capability increasingly required to compete and grow," said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.

Microsoft returned $7.4 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.

"Demand for our cloud offerings drove commercial cloud revenue to $9.6 billion this quarter, up 41% year-over-year," said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft. "We continue to drive growth in revenue and operating income with consistent execution from our sales teams and partners and targeted strategic investments."

Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $10.2 billion and increased 14% (up 15% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 12% (up 14% in constant currency) driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 30% (up 31% in constant currency)

Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 8% (up 10% in constant currency) and Office 365 Consumer subscribers increased to 34.2 million

LinkedIn revenue increased 27% (up 29% in constant currency) with record levels of engagement highlighted by LinkedIn sessions growth of 24%

Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 13% (up 15% in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 43% (up 44% in constant currency)

Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $9.7 billion and increased 22% (up 24% in constant currency), with the following business highlights: Server products and cloud services revenue increased 27% (up 29% in constant currency) driven by Azure revenue growth of 73% (up 75% in constant currency) Enterprise Services revenue increased 4% (up 5% in constant currency)



