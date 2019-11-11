Ovum Report Highlights Mobileum's 5G-Ready Signaling Firewall

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Mobileum Inc. (“Mobileum”), a leading global provider of analytics-based roaming, telco security and risk management solutions, is pleased to announce that its 5G-ready signaling firewall solution has been highlighted by Ovum’s ‘On the Radar’ report. In the report, Ovum highlights the importance of carriers implementing signaling firewalls that support the new Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP) standard as 5G networks are increasingly deployed.

Today, network security remains a top challenge for network operators. Vulnerabilities still exist in 3G and 4G networks, utilizing SS7, Diameter, and GTP standards that can allow hackers to track consumer locations, intercept traffic, perpetuate fraud and launch denial of service attacks. With 5G, the cybersecurity risk magnifies as OTT and other service providers gain access the network through cloud and edge computing capabilities, and as mobile network technologies converge, with traffic traveling between 3G, 4G and 5G. In Ovum’s ‘On the Radar report’, Mobileum’s Multi-protocol Signaling Firewall solution was highlighted for its support for the SEPP standard, which aims to secure internetwork interconnect issues and resolve these legacy security threats.

“Until 5G networks become ubiquitous, it is expected that the majority of traffic will drop back to 3G or 4G networks in certain places and will require additional encryption. Therefore, the best approach for mobile operators is to ensure that their current signaling firewalls support the SEPP standard in order to handle this hybrid scenario,” said Rik Turner, Principal Analyst, Ovum.

“As the rollout of 5G continues, we face the reality that much of 5G traffic will still be traversing legacy networks, causing the old and new worlds to collide. Mobileum’s multi-protocol signaling firewall provides networks operators the sophisticated tools and machine learning capabilities required to manage the complexity of operating different networks and their aging protocols,” commented Miguel Carrero, Senior Vice President & General Manager Security Business Unit at Mobileum.

Mobileum’s Signaling Firewall blocks malicious traffic and identifies suspicious one for further analysis. It covers all threats identified by the GSMA for SS7, Diameter, and GTP; blocking category 1,2,3 threats - including protecting subscribers at home from call and SMS spoofing. With flexible blacklists, whitelists, and network configuration for real world signaling challenges, Mobileum’s signaling firewall provides a powerful user interface with full flexibility and support for customized rules, threat intelligence sharing and rule updates.

