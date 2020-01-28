Podcast: MNJ Technologies EVP Ben Niernberg

MNJ Technologies EVP Ben Niernberg joins the podcast to offer a managed service provider's view of workplace collaboration and SD-WAN, two hot markets where enterprise spending is up and where several different kinds of companies are competing.

Light Reading's Kelsey Ziser and Phil Harvey get Niernberg's thoughts on SD-WAN consolidation, the differences between major SD-WAN vendors and why he thinks workplace collaboration seems like a perfect fit for social media giants like Facebook.

— Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading