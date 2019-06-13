Open Systems & Equinix Partner to Accelerate Global Digital Transformation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. -- Open Systems announced today it is partnering with global interconnection and data center company Equinix to progress digital transformations and improve end-user experiences on a global scale by accelerating application performance and enhancing security. Together, Open Systems and Equinix deliver secure, reliable application performance via the Open Systems secure SD-WAN technology supported locally by Equinix's expert engineers, developers and architects.

Open Systems secure SD-WAN reduces network risks, simplifies compliance and eliminates the complexities of managing a global IT network. Integrated, multi-layered network security and protections are seamlessly built into every edge device. The global SD-WAN can be monitored from a single cloud-based interface and is backed 24/7/365 by Open Systems network and security operations and L3 DevOps engineers.

The Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric directly, securely and dynamically connects the Open Systems secure SD-WAN across Platform Equinix, the global platform for digital business that enables deployment of digital infrastructure anywhere it's needed. With Platform Equinix, the Open Systems secure SD-WAN is now easily available and managed across more than 30 locations around the world, providing the scalability, agility and connectivity today's digital businesses require.

"Our customers are moving to the cloud at an unprecedented rate, and the combination of the Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric and the Open Systems secure SD-WAN makes it easier, faster and simpler to deliver applications in the cloud to users across multiple countries," said Oren Yehudai, Senior Channel Sales Director, EMEA at Equinix. "We are very excited to be working with Open Systems to deliver this powerful solution on a global scale."

"Open Systems has spent decades building the most robust, reliable and secure global network infrastructure, and the combination of Open Systems and Equinix provides a single worldwide solution that our customers can rely on to roll out applications powered by our leading secure SD-WAN solution," said Matt Krieg, Chief Revenue Officer, Open Systems. "This new offering dramatically reduces complexity, increases cybersecurity, improves application performance and eliminates barriers to global expansion."

The benefits of running the Open Systems secure SD-WAN on Equinix include:

Simpler deployments with reduced risk – The fully managed Open Systems solution across the Equinix infrastructure simplifies and unifies network and security operations, increases agility, optimizes resources and reduces the risk of vendor incompatibility and lack of accountability.

Reliable application performance – The Open Systems secure SD-WAN delivers complete control over bandwidth usage per application, location and connection, enabling SLA-backed performance optimization across the Equinix infrastructure.

Flexible security deployments worldwide – Integration of comprehensive security features across the unified SD-WAN enables central, worry-free management. The Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric maximizes the flexibility to easily deploy security features at every location.

Connectivity-agnostic global reach – To support global business expansion, Equinix has over 200 data centers worldwide, while Open Systems connects businesses through its secure SD-WAN platform across over 180 countries.

Availability

Open Systems secure SD-WAN on Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric is currently available. For more information on the partnership, please contact [email protected].

Open Systems

Equinix Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX)