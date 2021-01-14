TDS launches streaming TV service

MADISON, Wis. – TDS Telecom (TDS) has unveiled TDS TV+, an integrated, intelligent TV service that brings live TV, On Demand, and streaming services like Netflix* together in one place.

TDS TV+ offers local and popular HD channels, regional sports, and seamless access to streaming services at home or on-the-go with an internet-connected device. It includes On Demand programming with a library of hit shows and movies, from new releases to classics.

Intelligence comes in the form of a cloud DVR with simultaneous recording capabilities of up to 10 shows, and storage tiers up to 300 hours. Plus, compact wireless receivers, a voice remote with Google Assistant, and intuitive program recommendations based on viewing habits.

*Netflix streaming subscription required.

Not available in Woodland Park, Colorado, or Socorro, New Mexico

TDS Telecom