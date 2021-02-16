Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Liberty Global looks chained and parochial

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 2/16/2021
Comment (0)

Liberty Global's name suggests a free or freedom-loving internationalist, but it seems increasingly ironic. The corporate progeny of US billionaire John Malone – the "cable cowboy" chairman whose US landholdings seem bigger than Liberty Global's footprint – today's company is restricted to a handful of European markets where its debt shackles make the region's coronavirus-hobbled governments look thrifty and unburdened. Its net debt of about $28 billion is almost twice Liberty's stock market value and five times what it makes each year in basic earnings.

Investors have been able to overlook all this in the low-interest-rate era of fiscal irresponsibility. Last March, Liberty traded at just $15.80 per share after the world's first brush with COVID-19 left markets winded. On February 12, it closed at $25.08. A turnaround in the UK – where Virgin Media added 41,700 subscribers in the last three months of 2020, after losing 9,400 in the same period of 2019 – has cheered up analysts. Regulatory approval of a merger with O2, a mobile operator owned by Spain's Telefónica, would make Virgin look even stronger in a market that generates 55% of Liberty's total revenues.

Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries prays the UK will approve a Virgin-O2 merger.
Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries prays the UK will approve a Virgin-O2 merger.

Years after telecom operators first recognized the importance of owning both fixed and mobile networks, Liberty CEO Mike Fries has cottoned on. Besides hoping to oxygenate the Virgin business through an O2 merger, he has bought Sunrise, a Swiss mobile operator that gained customers in the fourth quarter, although not as many as Liberty's UPC business managed to lose. Merger activity will unlock $11 billion in synergies, wrote Fries in the first paragraph of this week's earnings update, striking fear into the hearts of employees.

The axeman cometh

His remarks came just weeks after Sunrise warned that job losses would follow the merger, throwing in the curious qualifier that "significantly less than 30%" of employees would be affected. Combined, the companies had 3,263 employees in late 2020, implying up to 1,000 jobs are at risk.

Further "synergies" and UK turnaround notwithstanding, Liberty is a hard creature to love. Adjusted for foreign exchange movements and mergers, its revenues fell 1.5% last year, coming in at about $11.98 billion. Outside the UK, it is adding customers only in Poland and Slovakia. Adjusted earnings fell 3.9%, to about $4.9 billion, and there was the matter of a $1.47 billion operating loss, too.

That was forgivable because Liberty is still a very cash-generative business. Free cash flow was up 39%, to nearly $1.1 billion, in 2020. Share buybacks are expected to boost it this year and have already provided some thermal uplift for Liberty's bobbing share price. Fries anticipates a 25% increase in adjusted free cash flow this year, to about $1.35 billion.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

And yet much of the earnings guidance for this year is grim. Those "synergies" will come at a "substantial" short-term cost, one that weighs on adjusted earnings as well as the "operating" cash flow. Jefferies, a bank with a hold rating on the stock, sounds bemused in a research note at the absence of any "specific outlook."

Plenty might go wrong as well. The worst-case scenario would be a UK decision to block the merger between Virgin and O2. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which is reviewing the deal, has already published an "issues statement" outlining some of its concerns about the merger's impact on pricing. Analysts remain bullish on the prospects, pointing out a merger would not result in the disappearance of a mobile operator, unlike an earlier aborted attempt to combine O2 and Three UK. But the CMA's assessment means unwelcome remedies are certainly possible.

Lightning seems thunderstruck

Should the deal go ahead, the main risk is that integration proves its undoing. The companies will have to fuse different technologies, back-office systems, retail activities and brands without falling behind infrastructure rivals on the deployment of new 5G and fixed-line technologies. Project Lightning, Virgin's cable expansion plan, has already missed its target of bringing cable services to another 4 million properties by 2020. It hit 2.5 million in the recent quarter and will finish this year at 3 million only if it maintains last year's rate of progress.

The danger is that Virgin loses out to BT-owned Openreach, which is fast approaching its own target of connecting 4.5 million properties to full-fiber networks by March. Virgin gobbles up a huge amount of capital expenditure, too. About 45% of Liberty's overall capex of $1.35 billion went into the UK market last year, when Virgin's cable footprint grew by 426,000 properties.

Asset sales in Germany and other countries have certainly turned Liberty into a more focused operation. But its pivot to the UK as a land of opportunity will look counterintuitive to many Brits. When Liberty paid $23.3 billion for Virgin in 2013, it was already one of the most ultra-competitive telecom markets in one of the most developed parts of the world. Eight years on, Liberty must also contend with the double whammy of coronavirus and Brexit. It could be a hard place in which to thrive.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cable’s Cloud Journey
FTTx Case Study Series eBook
Broadband networks case studies - Innovating the future of FTTx and HFC networks
Virtualizing the cable headend
Network Convergence - Building a smart, simple infrastructure with advanced network capabilities
Cable’s Fiber Outlook Survey Report – DAA & Converged Interconnect Network
Case Study – Inventory Transformation
Three new options for cable MSOs to efficiently scale their optical networks
MSOs & Edge Compute – Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities
Virtualizing and Distributing the Cable Network
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Morris Lore
Open RAN no sure winner, but back it anyway, says UK report

A parliamentary report on 5G diversification reveals a political cluelessness about 5G technology and the road ahead.

Ericsson calls for 'tech neutrality' after telco open RAN pleas

Predictably enough, the Swedish equipment vendor thinks Europe should focus on mainstream 5G. It has a point.

Taxpayers on hook for open RAN tab that must stink to investors

The private sector seems unconvinced by the case for open RAN investment. Europe's service providers think taxpayers should fill the void.

Open or closed, RAN vendors face a 2020s squeeze

Generating profits in a busier, shrinking market for radio access network products will be difficult.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 29-28, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN and O-RAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Unleash experience-first networking with Juniper Paragon Automation By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE