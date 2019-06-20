& cplSiteName &

SCTE Turns 50

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
6/20/2019
50%
50%

EXTON, PA -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), the largest applied science organization in the cable telecommunications industry and a pivotal player in changing the face of telecommunications, today celebrated its 50th anniversary at its Exton headquarters.

SCTE, an Emmy Award-winning group that develops standards, educational resources and other programs for use by major cable operators worldwide, hosted a reception for employees and guests. The event included remarks by the association’s president and CEO, Mark Dzuban, and a proclamation by the office of State Rep. Danielle Friel-Otten.

Founded in 1969 to advance the science of cable television, SCTE has had a fulltime office presence in the western Philadelphia suburbs since 1977. Its members – today numbering upwards of 20,000 cable technology executives and professionals – have played key roles in the deployment of such innovations as high-speed broadband service, digital and interactive video technology, and advanced fiber-optic networks. In addition, the organization has delivered training courses to more than 21,000 individual professionals and awarded more than 65,000 certifications to more than 40,000 cable industry professionals to help cable providers better meet the needs of their subscribers.

SCTE

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1-2, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
October 22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Adaptive MIMO in the Era of 6GHz Wi-Fi
By James C. Chen, Quantenna
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Scenes From Sprint's Big 5G Launch
More Slideshows
Infographics