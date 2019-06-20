SCTE Turns 50

EXTON, PA -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), the largest applied science organization in the cable telecommunications industry and a pivotal player in changing the face of telecommunications, today celebrated its 50th anniversary at its Exton headquarters.

SCTE, an Emmy Award-winning group that develops standards, educational resources and other programs for use by major cable operators worldwide, hosted a reception for employees and guests. The event included remarks by the association’s president and CEO, Mark Dzuban, and a proclamation by the office of State Rep. Danielle Friel-Otten.

Founded in 1969 to advance the science of cable television, SCTE has had a fulltime office presence in the western Philadelphia suburbs since 1977. Its members – today numbering upwards of 20,000 cable technology executives and professionals – have played key roles in the deployment of such innovations as high-speed broadband service, digital and interactive video technology, and advanced fiber-optic networks. In addition, the organization has delivered training courses to more than 21,000 individual professionals and awarded more than 65,000 certifications to more than 40,000 cable industry professionals to help cable providers better meet the needs of their subscribers.

SCTE