Vodafone Germany Taps Casa Systems for DOCSIS 3.1 Network

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
2/7/2019
ANDOVER, Mass. -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) announced today that Vodafone Germany, one of Germany’s largest integrated telecommunications service providers, is deploying Casa’s DOCSIS 3.1 network solution to deliver high-speed broadband services across its entire cable footprint.

Last year, Vodafone launched an aggressive Gigabit Investment Plan comprised of three initiatives to transform its fixed access network infrastructure and enable high-speed broadband services to millions of homes and businesses across Germany. The Giga-Cable initiative will deliver gigabit speeds to Vodafone’s cable footprint through the adoption of DOCSIS 3.1 based solutions. Leveraging Casa Systems’ Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) with DOCSIS 3.1 technology, Vodafone will be able to accelerate the upgrade of its cable infrastructure and by the end of 2021, more than 12 million households will enjoy gigabit speeds on Vodafone’s ultra-fast cable network.

Casa Systems Inc.

