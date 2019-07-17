Atlantic Broadband Deploys Gigabit More Widely

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. -- Atlantic Broadband, the nation’s eighth largest cable operator, announced today the expansion of its Gigabit internet deployment for residential and business customers in its Western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New York service areas including Johnstown, Altoona, Bradford, Warren, Kingwood and Salamanca.

This launch is part of Atlantic Broadband’s expansion initiative aimed to be completed by the end of the year, at which time Gigabit speed internet will be available to most of its service footprint, extending across 11 states from Maine to Florida.

Atlantic Broadband was the first provider in Connecticut to launch Gigabit speed internet in 2016 and was the first to deploy the service a year later in its Miami footprint. Additional launches occurred in 2018 in its New Hampshire/Maine, Southern Maryland, and Aiken, South Carolina service areas.

“Atlantic Broadband is committed to providing our customers with the latest Gigabit internet speeds,” said Curt Kosko, Atlantic Broadband’s Senior Vice President and General Manager. “This expansion will provide highly reliable, transformative internet speeds to homes and businesses throughout our service areas.”

