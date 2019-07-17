& cplSiteName &

Atlantic Broadband Deploys Gigabit More Widely

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
7/17/2019
50%
50%

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. -- Atlantic Broadband, the nation’s eighth largest cable operator, announced today the expansion of its Gigabit internet deployment for residential and business customers in its Western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New York service areas including Johnstown, Altoona, Bradford, Warren, Kingwood and Salamanca.

This launch is part of Atlantic Broadband’s expansion initiative aimed to be completed by the end of the year, at which time Gigabit speed internet will be available to most of its service footprint, extending across 11 states from Maine to Florida.

Atlantic Broadband was the first provider in Connecticut to launch Gigabit speed internet in 2016 and was the first to deploy the service a year later in its Miami footprint. Additional launches occurred in 2018 in its New Hampshire/Maine, Southern Maryland, and Aiken, South Carolina service areas.

“Atlantic Broadband is committed to providing our customers with the latest Gigabit internet speeds,” said Curt Kosko, Atlantic Broadband’s Senior Vice President and General Manager. “This expansion will provide highly reliable, transformative internet speeds to homes and businesses throughout our service areas.”

Atlantic Broadband

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1-2, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
October 22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Ryan Ding From Huawei: Industries + 5G, Enabling New Growth
By Ryan Ding, Executive Director of the Board, Huawei Technologies
Adaptive MIMO in the Era of 6GHz Wi-Fi
By James C. Chen, Quantenna
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Scenes From Sprint's Big 5G Launch
More Slideshows